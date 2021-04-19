World Liver Day is celebrated every year on April 19th. World Liver Day is celebrated to raise awareness about diseases related to a vital organ, the liver. The liver is the second largest organ in the body and plays a key role in the body’s digestive system. Here is more information about World Liver Day 2021.

Why is World Liver Day celebrated? World Liver Day significance

The National Health Portal of India observes World Liver Day to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid eating unhealthy food and spread awareness about liver diseases. World Liver Day is observed to spread awareness about liver-related diseases and to raise awareness about how one can prevent liver diseases. The liver is the most complex organ in the body after the brain. Everything one eats and drinks passes through the liver.

The health of the liver in one’s body is essential for survival. The liver can be easily damaged if one does not adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Functions of the liver:

Fighting infections and illness

Regulating blood sugar

Removing toxic substances from the body

Controlling cholesterol levels

Helping blood to clot (thicken)

Releasing bile (A liquid that breaks down fats and aids in digestion)

Liver diseases are hard to self diagnose and liver damage is hard to know at the initial stage. Most of the time, when the liver damage has reached an advanced stage, the obvious signs or symptoms are noticed. The common symptoms of liver damage include loss of appetite, weight loss and jaundice.

Tips to keep your liver healthy

One can include garlic, grapefruit, carrot, green leafy vegetables, apple and walnuts in their diet to keep their liver healthy.

Include olive oil

Drink lemon and lime juice and green tea daily.

Prefer alternative grains (Quinoa, Millet and Buckwheat)

Add cruciferous vegetables (Cabbage, Broccoli and Cauliflower)

Use turmeric in food

Liver related diseases

Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Alcohol-related liver disease

Fatty liver disease and cirrhosis.

Liver cancer.

Hemochromatosis and Wilson disease (these are often inherited)

World Liver Day 2021 theme: Love Your Liver and Live Longer.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.