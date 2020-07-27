World Nature Conservation Day 2020 History, Meaning And Significance

The World Nature Conservation Day 2020 falls on 28 July. This day is celebrated to create awareness about natural resources. Further, it also encourages people to protect the earth’s natural resources whiich is fast depleting owing to over exploitation. Here is some information about World Nature Conservation day history, meaning and significance.

ALSO READ: World Environment Day: Meaning, Significance, And Celebration On This Prominent Days

World Nature Conservation Day Significance:

Unfortunately, the World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated to raise awareness about protecting natural resources and natural habitats. Due to the population explosion, the natural resources are getting depleted at a very fast rate. Hence it is extremely necessary to conserve natural resources. Several environmental problems have surfaced in the recent past. Some of the problems include global warming, ozone layer depletion and the recent Amazon bushfires. If one creates awareness about natural resources, it will help to protect the environment and resources for the future generations. Here are some ways of conserving natural resources:

ALSO READ: On World Environment Day 2020, Forest Minister Javadekar Has A Task For Indians To Take Up

Replacing renewable sources of energy with non-renewable sources of energy.

Encourage planting of trees to avoid soil erosion.

Ensure water conservation.

Do home-gardening.

Reduce, reuse and recycle waste.

Carpool.

Avoid the use of plastics.

Use organic compost for gardening.

Setup wastewater treatment plants and practice rainwater harvesting.

Try to reduce the use of electricity. Switch off electrical appliances when not in use.

Use less paper. This will help in the conservation of trees.

Use public transport whenever possible.

Avoid wastage of food in all its forms.

Spread the importance of sustainable development.

World Nature Conservation day 2020 celebration:

Are you wondering how to celebrate World Nature Conservation day 2020? Here are some ways of celebrating World Nature Conservation day 2020:

Take part in environmental conservation events.

Plant a tree.

Indulge in group activities to create awareness about environment conservation.

Share your conservation story on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #WorldNatureConservationDay.

Create awareness about environmental conservation amongst your friends and family.

ALSO READ: Wildfires Hit Siberian Nature Reserve

So what are you waiting for? Do your bit and work towards conserving our very own mother nature. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy World Nature Conservation day 2020.

All Images Sourced from Unsplash

ALSO READ: Harvard Scientists Propose To Find 'nature' Of Planet Nine at Edge Of Solar System