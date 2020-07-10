World Population Day Essay That You Can Read, Reflect On And Share With Your Loved Ones

Population has always been a major issue in the world and several measures have been taken to control the rising population. India as a country is one of the highest contributors to the rising population. However, over the years, several measures have been taken to make people aware of the crisis that may lay ahead of future generations due to such a rise in population. Hence here is an essay from the web that highlights this particular crisis of a growing population. One can choose to read this or share it on social media to raise awareness. Growing population is something that needs to be controlled and thus reflecting upon it is something one can do. Hence this essay may help to shed light upon these issues and also highlight the crucial aspects of a growing population.

World population day essay

India population crisis

India as a country faces a major population crisis due to the vast population. If one were to estimate, they could say that almost 17% of the population of the world lives in India alone. India statistically ranks second in the list of most populated countries.

Furthermore, India is also one of the countries with a lower literacy rate. Hence, this factor contributes largely to the population explosion in the country. Many economists and research papers have highlighted the fact that the literacy rate and population growth are inversely proportional. This relationship can be attributed to a number of factors like lack of awareness of birth control methods, socio-economic conditions, among others. In addition, a common argument that is highlighted in such research papers is the thought process of people in rural areas. Their argument is that more people in a family equal to more helping hands. This means they have better chances of earning.

As India faces a shortage of resources, the population crisis just adds to the problem. It makes it quite hard for every citizen to get an equal share of resources. This eventually ends up in making the poor poorer and the rich richer.

In other words, man always thinks about his well-being and becomes selfish. He overlooks the impact he is creating on the surroundings. If the population rates continue to rise at this rate, then people won’t be able to survive for long. As with this population growth comes harmful consequences. Therefore, people must take measures to control such an explosion in population.

