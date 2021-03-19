World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 19, 2021. The day is designed to raise awareness about sleep as a human privilege, a routine that is often compromised by people in the modern-day and age. Here is a list of World Sleep Day quotes, wishes and status to share with your loved ones.
World Sleep Day quotes
- Sleep is the best meditation. - The Dalai Lama
- Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world. - Heraclitus, Fragments
- People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one. - Leo J. Burke
- My mother told me to follow my dreams, so I took a nap. - Unknown
- They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it. - George Carlin
- "Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep." - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep." - Mesut Barazany
- True silence is the rest of the mind and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment. - William Penn
- Not being able to sleep is awful. You have the suffering of having partied all evening without complete satisfaction. - Lynn Johnston
- Goodnight – may you fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, you’ll cry when you awake. - Michael Faudet
- Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion. - Audrey Niffenegger
- "A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book." - Irish proverb
- "Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world." - Heraclitus
- "True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment." - William Penn
- "Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep." – Fran Lebowitz
- "Many things - such as loving, going to sleep, or behaving unaffectedly - are done worst when we try hardest to do them." - C.S. Lewis
World Sleep Day wishes
- Forget things, get on the bed, have that cosy sleep. Don’t miss the chance. Happy World Sleep Day
- Having been kept awake most of the festive nights, Sleep Day could not be more perfectly timed! Good Night all! Happy World Sleep Day!
- Today is World Sleep Day. Did you celebrate? Let me celebrate. Goodnight.
- Early to bed and early to rises, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise ~ Happy #WorldSleepDay
- Having been kept awake most of the festive nights, Sleep Day could not be more perfectly timed! Good Night all! Happy Sleep Day!
- Sleep is as important as food to us as it keeps us active and healthy to have a life that we aspire to have. Wishing a very Happy WorldSleep Day to everyone.
- The occasion of WorldSleep Day motivates us to work on our healthy sleep and sleeping patterns for a healthy life. Happy World Sleep Day.
World Sleep Day status
- “I want to see beauty. In the ugly, in the sink, in the suffering, in the daily, in all the days before I die, the moments before I sleep.” – Ann Voskamp
- “Sleep is such a luxury, which I can’t afford.” – Robin Sikarwar
- “Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” – Anthony Burgess
- “Death was a friend, and sleep was Death’s brother.” – John Steinbeck
- “Sleep, those little slices of death – how I loathe them.” – Edgar Allen Poe
- “Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep.” – Fran Lebowitz
- “What hath night to do with sleep?” – John Milton
- “Sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty.” – Franz Kafka
- “Put my head under my pillow, and let the quiet put things where they are supposed to be.” – Stephen Chbosky
- “Am I sleeping? Have I slept at all? This is insomnia.” – Chuck Palahniuk
Promo Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Canva