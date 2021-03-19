World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 19, 2021. The day is designed to raise awareness about sleep as a human privilege, a routine that is often compromised by people in the modern-day and age. Here is a list of World Sleep Day quotes, wishes and status to share with your loved ones.

World Sleep Day quotes

Sleep is the best meditation. - The Dalai Lama

Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world. - Heraclitus, Fragments

People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one. - Leo J. Burke

My mother told me to follow my dreams, so I took a nap. - Unknown

They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it. - George Carlin

"Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep." - Mesut Barazany

True silence is the rest of the mind and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment. - William Penn

Not being able to sleep is awful. You have the suffering of having partied all evening without complete satisfaction. - Lynn Johnston

Goodnight – may you fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, you’ll cry when you awake. - Michael Faudet

Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion. - Audrey Niffenegger

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book." - Irish proverb

"Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep." – Fran Lebowitz

"Many things - such as loving, going to sleep, or behaving unaffectedly - are done worst when we try hardest to do them." - C.S. Lewis

World Sleep Day wishes

Forget things, get on the bed, have that cosy sleep. Don’t miss the chance. Happy World Sleep Day

Having been kept awake most of the festive nights, Sleep Day could not be more perfectly timed! Good Night all! Happy World Sleep Day!

Today is World Sleep Day. Did you celebrate? Let me celebrate. Goodnight.

Early to bed and early to rises, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise ~ Happy #WorldSleepDay

Sleep is as important as food to us as it keeps us active and healthy to have a life that we aspire to have. Wishing a very Happy WorldSleep Day to everyone.

The occasion of WorldSleep Day motivates us to work on our healthy sleep and sleeping patterns for a healthy life. Happy World Sleep Day.

World Sleep Day status

“I want to see beauty. In the ugly, in the sink, in the suffering, in the daily, in all the days before I die, the moments before I sleep.” – Ann Voskamp

“Sleep is such a luxury, which I can’t afford.” – Robin Sikarwar

“Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” – Anthony Burgess

“Death was a friend, and sleep was Death’s brother.” – John Steinbeck

“Sleep, those little slices of death – how I loathe them.” – Edgar Allen Poe

“What hath night to do with sleep?” – John Milton

“Sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty.” – Franz Kafka

“Put my head under my pillow, and let the quiet put things where they are supposed to be.” – Stephen Chbosky

“Am I sleeping? Have I slept at all? This is insomnia.” – Chuck Palahniuk

Promo Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Canva