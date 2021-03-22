World Water Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance - Let's Pledge For A Better Tomorrow

World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 with an aim to advocate its importance and educate people about what would happen if there's a water crisis. To think how water is such a paramount resource in our lives and then realise that a major part of the world population lives without clean water is haunting. Let's use this day to spread awareness about the importance of water and sustainable development.

World Water Day 2021 Theme

National events used for creating awareness are typically associated with themes that change every year. The theme for World Water Day 2021 is "Valuing Water", which in itself speaks volumes about the cause. Today, with the growing population that leads to an ever-increasing demand for agriculture and industry, water is needed more than ever. Yet it's sad that people still don't realise the importance of water and take advantage of their privileges. As per the UN, this year's theme is about what water means to people and how we can better protect this vital resource.

The aim is to jumpstart conversations and create a social media movement so that more people can engage in it. Today, it's true that the world is more used to hearing bad news than good. Every other year, several natural disasters leave us shattered and after a point, even the reports start sounding less earth-shattering and ineffective. It's pleasant to see the United Nations trying to spread awareness in a positive manner than by resorting to creating fear.

World Water Day History and Significance

At the United Nations General Assembly in December 1992, World Water Day was first coined and pushed as a resolution. Thereafter, March 22 was declared as World Water Day and began being celebrated worldwide 1993 onwards. One doesn't need to be an environmentalist to help preserve water and start conversations about it. Simple steps like cutting down bath time, keeping tabs on leaking faucets, being alert about keeping the tap running while washing the utensils will go a long way in creating a better tomorrow. To think that our actions can enable a glass of water for a poor child should be the motivation for this day.