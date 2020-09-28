Yom Kippur 2020: Learn The Date, Fast Timings And Meaning Of The Jewish Holy Days

Yom Kippur is an important Jewish festival. It completes the annual period known as the High Holy Days or Days of Awe. The Days of Awe typically begins with the Jewish New Year, the Rosh Hashanah. In Jewish tradition, Yom Kippur is observed as a day of fasting, repentance and worship. Read on to find out, “When is Yom Kippur in 2020?”

When is Yom Kippur in 2020?

It is a known fact that by tradition, a Jewish day begins at sunset. According to a report on sun.com, this year the tenth day of Tishri will fall on September 27. Hence, Yom Kippur ends at sundown on September 28. Tishri is the first month of the civil and the seventh of the Jewish religious year. It generally coincides with parts of September and October.

All across the world Jewish families and communities will observe Yom Kippur 2020 fasting. The Yom Kippur fast reportedly lasts for 25 hours and all practising Jews are expected to observe it. However, people who have a health condition that makes it unfavourable for them to fast are exempt from it.

Moreover, children under the age of nine are also exempted. The Yom Kippur is also known as the Day of Atonement. Practising Jews across the world take this day to reflect on the past year and ask God’s forgiveness for any sins they might have committed knowingly or unknowingly.

Yom Kippur Meaning

What does it mean and why is it celebrated?

Yom Kippur is a festival held on the tenth day of Tishri in the seventh month of the Jewish calendar. Aside from Day of Atonement, it is also called the "Sabbath of Sabbaths.” The Jewish community considers this as the holiest day of the year. Traditionally Yom Kippur is believed to be the day Moses received the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai from God himself. Apart from taking a fast, observant Jews also visit a synagogue to pray for most of the day. Five prayer services are held throughout the day. They are known as Maariv, Shacharit, Musaf, Mincha and Neilah.

How is Yom Kippur celebrated?

Practising Jews are not allowed to take bath or use perfumes or lotions on the day of Yom Kippur. They can’t wear leather shoes or have sex. Many Jews wear white as a symbol of purity.

The day preceding the day of Yom Kippur is marked by giving to charity and a festive meal in the afternoon. The feast includes stuffed dumplings and challah bread dipped in honey. Following this lavish meal, Jews then fast for 25 hours. For breaking the fast they eat kugel, a pudding made from egg noodles or potato.

How is Yom Kippur related to the Jewish new year?

The Jewish New year is often referred to as Rosh Hashanah. It is observed as a two-day festival beginning on the first day of Tishri. In 2020, the Rosh Hashanah was celebrated from sunset on September 18 to sunset on September 20.

Yom Kippur marks the end of the High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah. Jews are expected to spend these days reflecting on their lives and growing spiritually from their mistakes. They believe that God balances a person's good deeds over the past year against their wrongdoings. According to the Jewish tradition, God writes down everyone's fate for the coming year at Rosh Hashanah. However, the book is not sealed until the end of the Ten Days when people have atoned for their sins from the past year.

