NASA Shares An Intriguing Image Of Jupiter's Violent Stormy Atmosphere; See Here

NASA has released an intriguing image of cyclones in Jupiter's north pole that appears to be swirls of striking colours. The image was previously taken by NASA’s Juno mission to inspect the gas giant on the planet and its citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt first created a composite image from the selection of Juno views and then processed it in “extreme false colour”.

Calling it “Jupiter’s roses”, NASA shared the picture on social media Friday, September 25. Even though it is different than the normal view, the rendered image gives the researchers a vivid perspective on the planet’s violent, stormy atmosphere. NASA explained, “The greatly exaggerated colour is partially a result of combining many individual images to create this view.⁣”

How was the pattern derived?

Elaborating on the composition of the incredible image, NASA said the huge, persistent cyclone that is found at Jupiter’s north pole is visible in the centre which is further encircled by smaller cyclones ranging from 4,000 to 4,600 kilometres. When seen together, the pattern of storms covers an area greater than that of Earth.

Eichstädt worked on the image that was taken by the Juno spacecraft in February this year. NASA’s Juno mission has been credited for providing the first clear view of the planet’s polar regions including similar patterns of storms at its south pole. The Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument on the spacecraft has mapped the entire region.

Recently, a new portrait of Jupiter captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on August 25 was released by the space agency that updated the scientists about a significant storm brewing. The new pictures also showed the 'cousin' of the famous Great Red Spot on Jupiter gearing up to change its colour.

