Updated May 4th 2025, 13:45 IST

5 Habits That Are Making Your Skin Age Faster, According To Expert

Understanding what you're doing wrong is the first step toward making it right. Check out expert perspectives to help you navigate your skin health journey.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Habits That Are Making You Age Faster.
Habits That Are Making You Age Faster. | Image: Pexels

Regardless of gender or age, everyone wishes to achieve plump and wrinkle-free skin.

Healthy skin not only enhances your appearance, but it also serves as the first line of defense against bacteria, environmental pollutants, and other health threats.

Just like a tree that bears sweet fruit through consistency care, your skin, too, needs a solid and consistent skincare ritual to thrive.

Expert says what you eat (or don’t eat) can make your skin age faster

While sticking to a routine can be challenging, keeping tap of what you put inside your body and not only what you apply is key to achieving soft, supple, and youthful-looking skin.

"Fine lines, dullness, and sagging skin don’t just come with age—they’re often triggered by what you eat (or don’t eat)," says Sakshi Lalwani, Nutritionist in an Instagram post.

5 common mistakes that may be accelerating your skin’s aging process faster than you expect. Image: Pexels

Mistakes that may be accelerating your skin age 

Understanding what you're doing wrong is the first step toward making it right. That’s why we’ve brought you Lalwani’s expert perspective to help you navigate your skin health journey.

Here are 5 common mistakes that may be accelerating your skin’s aging process faster than you expect.

  1. Not eating collagen boosting good after 25.
  2. Hydration without electrolyte.
  3. Lack of ellagic acid rich foods for melatonin in the diet.
  4. Skipping antioxidant.
  5. Excess sugar in diet.

Published May 4th 2025, 13:31 IST