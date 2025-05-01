Can Spice Water Help Accelerate Weight Loss? Everything You Need To Know

Staying fit, slim, and trim is a dream for many but it often remains just that if you choose to slack off and turn into a couch potato every chance you get.

While exercise is crucial for weight loss, what you put into your body is equally important.

To help you shed those stubborn fats that could eventually contribute to chronic, hard-to-treat conditions, we’ve curated Indian spice-infused waters cheat sheet to accelerate your weight loss journey with the help of Mehakdeep 'Mac' Singh, the founder of Fitelo.

What is spice water?

Mac Singh, who is a weight loss expert, took to Instagram to share the amazing benefits of spice waters and its benefits of adding in your daily diet.

In his caption, he wrote, 'Want effortless weight loss? Your spice rack holds the secret!'

The weight loss expert went on to explain, 'Did you know that soaking simple Indian spices overnight can speed up your metabolism, curb cravings, and reduce bloating? Sip these infused waters and transform your body naturally!'

Here are six Indian spices that can support your weight loss journey.

Here’s your ultimate spice-water cheat sheet:

Cumin: Also known as Jeera , it’s water great for boosting metabolism and speeding up fat burn.

, it’s water great for boosting metabolism and speeding up fat burn. Carom Seeds: If you're looking to reduce bloating and achieve a flatter tummy, Ajwain water is your go-to remedy.

water is your go-to remedy. Fenugreek: Struggling with non-stop cravings for unhealthy snacks? Try Methi water to help control your appetite.

water to help control your appetite. Clove: Drinking a glass of Laung water daily can help balance your sugar levels and stabilize cravings.

water daily can help balance your sugar levels and stabilize cravings. Bay Leaf: Enhances fat breakdown for more efficient weight loss by taking a sip of Tej Patta water daily.

water daily. Coriander Seeds: Thinking of detoxifying your body after all the parties? Drink Dhania Seeds water for clearer skin and better digestion.