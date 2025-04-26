6 Self-Care Practices Priyanka Chopra Does—And You Can Too

How often do you carve out time for things that make you feel good and truly seen?

If someone as dynamic and busy as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, navigating both Bollywood and Hollywood, can make space for self-care, there’s no reason you can’t too.

While the term ‘self-care’ can often seem overused, it’s absolutely essential to maintain balance in today’s fast-paced world.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), ‘Self-care means taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical and mental health.’

The US-based medical research agency highlights that self-care can help ‘manage stress, lower your risk of illness, and increase your energy.’

Check out what the Desi Girl loves doing during her self-care routine

In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra, who will next be featured in an action comedy film Heads of State by Ilya Naishuller, shared a series of images that showcase everything from swimming to soaking in red light therapy.

With a 'Happy Saturday' greeting, she wrote, ‘Various ways I self-care when I can. What are your favorite self-care routines?’

Here are six self-care habits Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by:

Swimming: It offers multiple benefits for both your physical and mental well-being. If you’ve been experiencing mood swings, try diving into a pool, or even a little splash in the water can help lift your spirits and ease stress. Strength training: It boosts bone and muscle health, reducing the risk of injury, which is a powerful form of self-care. Running: It not only lowers your risk of heart disease and other chronic illnesses, but it can also improve your sleep, ultimately boosting your mood and reducing stress. Red light therapy: This low-level light therapy helps rejuvenate your overall skin and can improve other skin issues like sunburn and wrinkles, making it a great addition to your self-care routine. Spa treatments: A relaxing massage is one of the purest forms of self-care, especially for those constantly on the go. It can melt away stress and lift your mood in no time. Black masks: With all the pollution out there, it’s important to cleanse and detoxify your skin when you get home, try a black charcoal mask or even a simple DIY mask that fits your budget.