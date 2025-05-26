Age Is Just A Number! Rakesh Roshan's Fitness At 75 Gets Nod From Son Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty, And Tiger Shroff - Here's How You Can Follow Suit

Age Is Just A Number! Rakesh Roshan's Fitness At 75 Inspires Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty, And Tiger Shroff - Here's How You Can Follow Suit | Image: X

Rakesh Roshan is trending all over the social media today soo after he shared a glimpse of his enthusiam and dedication for fitness at the age of 75. He amazed all by lifting heavy weights at the gym, including Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty and Tiger Shroff. Take a closer look for some fitness inspiration.

On May 26, 2025, Rakesh Roshan shared a striking video on Instagram that stunned viewers. The 75-year-old showcased his intense gym routine, performing exercises like lunges, boxing, and weightlifting. In the caption, Roshan emphasised the importance of fitness and "feeling your best."

"It’s not about being healthy—it’s about feeling your best every day (sic)," he wrote alongside the video.

Hrithik Roshan praised his father’s bombing energy and dedication, commenting, "Uff damn! Too good papa! (sic)," with several fire emojis. Suniel Shetty, action choreographer Sham Kaushal, and Ravi Behl also applauded his effort in the comments.

What you can learn from the filmmaker?

In the viral video, he begins with boxing kicks to build strength, followed by weightlifting. He demonstrates balance and flexibility by lifting his leg over a ball placed at a height. Another clip shows him doing pull-ups while holding a large exercise ball between his legs. He also performs high kicks with precision and completes a set of burpees, highlighting his endurance.