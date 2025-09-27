Updated 27 September 2025 at 18:11 IST
Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Latest Obsession For Padel, Says 'You Only Have To Put That Much Effort'
Alia Bhatt has often been seen playing padel in Mumbai and recently revealed that she is obsessed with the sport. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and India, as it has elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong.
Actor Alia Bhatt has spent most of this year shooting for her upcoming films, Alpha and Love & War. Amid her busy schedule, she has often been seen playing padel in Mumbai. On Saturday, she shared a new video on Instagram, admitting, “It is a hard fact that I am obsessed with the game.”
Alia Bhatt reveals her new obsession with padel
In the video, Alia Bhatt walked into the court with her racket to start the game. “You only have to put that much effort,” she said before kicking off the match, showcasing her skills through a series of impressive shots. “Some arguments were had over my padel obsession…” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag hard facts.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and India, as it has elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong.
Recently, many Indian celebrities have endorsed this sport. Learn how it can boost your physical health.
Is pickleball a good workout?
Pickleball suits people of all ages and fitness levels and can be played indoors or outdoors, depending on where a court is available. Many people even use tennis courts for the game.
According to a health website, its benefits include improving heart health, burning calories, and enhancing cognitive skills.
Pickleball provides a full-body cardiovascular workout that positively affects overall health and well-being. One study revealed that people who played pickleball for one hour, three times a week over six weeks, experienced better cardiorespiratory fitness, improved cholesterol levels, and lower blood pressure. Researchers also noted that middle-aged players burned 40% more calories in a 30-minute pickleball game compared to 30 minutes of walking.
