Navratri 2025: Shahnaz Husain Shares Fasting And Beauty Tips For Festive Season

Many of our religious rituals and festivals are based on fasting, like Navratri. Fasting during festivals is said to renew our spiritual energy, while the fast and special diet renews the body too, by cleansing the system. Fresh fruits, fresh fruit juices, sprouts, and nuts, taken during fasts, provide high nutrition and also help to detoxify the system. The sages of ancient India knew that controlled fasting should be followed. Fasting and eating specific foods help to remove the accumulation of wastes, bringing about well-being of both mind and body.

A total fast by drinking only water is not advocated. Raw juices can be taken, but they should be diluted with water. Too many fried foods and rich kheers can load the system, instead of cleansing it. Avoid tea, coffee, canned juices and aerated drinks. Instead, have juices of fresh fruits and vegetables, to which water must be added. Such juices are easily assimilated, and the digestive system gets a much-needed rest.

Vegetables and salads can be made tasty by adding chaat masala. Apart from juices, have buttermilk, coconut water and nimbu paani to keep yourself hydrated. Drink plenty of water too. The special salt taken during Navratri is actually beneficial to health. It helps the absorption of nutrients. Having Kuttu flour, instead of normal cereals, also helps cleansing and nutrition, as it contains protein. You can also do deep breathing exercises (like yogic pranayam) and meditation.

Massage treatments are popular during Navratri at our salons. These include a head and body massage. The massages help to get rid of toxins, induce relaxation, tone up muscles and improve blood circulation. You can also do deep breathing exercises (like yogic pranayam) and meditation.

Some beauty tips:

• Make a cold infusion of Hibiscus flowers, by allowing them to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers with 3 teaspoons oats, 2 drops tea tree oil and add the water to mix into a paste. This hibiscus pack helps to cleanse, refresh and tone the skin, adding a glow.

• Take honey and yogurt and add a tablespoon of fruit juice. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

• Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. Fresh and raw avocado should be used. Avocado contains about 20 vitamins and minerals. It is rich in antioxidants, which help to delay skin ageing.

• Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.

• For oily skin, soak one tablespoon moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon tomato pulp. Apply on face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Reduces oiliness and brightens the skin.