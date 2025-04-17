Are You Inspired By Alia Bhatt's Fitness? Here's Actress' Unbelievable 16 Week Transformation For Healthy And Toned Body

Alia Bhatt is admired not just for her acting skills and effortless fashion, but also for her dedication to fitness and clean eating. The actress recently showcased how one should be dedicated to have a fit and healthy body by sharing her workout routine on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s glimpse of workout routine

Alia Bhatt’s fierce energy and seer dedication to fitness surely inspires everyone. She often shares videos of her working out rigorously. Apart from the video, the caption read, “Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it”.

Her trainer Karan Sawhney too shared a video showcasing Alia Bhatt's transformation within 16 weeks. Apart from the video, the caption read, "@aliaabhatt 16 Weeks in of pure consistency. Showing up no matter what. And we get our first chin up”.

During her workout session, the actress gets indulged in cardio, agility and strength training, push-up, pull-ups, suspended row, weighted squats and more. Moreover, apart from exercise, the actress reportedly follows a basic diet to stay fit. To maintain her gorgeous look, the actor keeps herself away from refined food like sugar, carbs, oily and junk foods.

What’s the fitness mantra of Alia Bhatt?

As per reports, Alia Bhatt maintains her physically fit body with a lot of hard work, strict diet routines and a rigorous fitness workout with a disciplined lifestyle. The fitness secret to her fit lifestyle is drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated always, and having fresh fruits and vegetables in meals and avoiding too many carbs and oil in food. Walking and exercising daily also contribute significantly. Taking proper rest and having good sleep is what she believes is most important.