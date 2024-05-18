Advertisement

Anaerobic exercise, characterized by powerful and intense movements, distinguishes itself from aerobic exercise by not relying on oxygen. Instead, it uses stored energy sources like glycogen for short bursts of activity. This type of exercise offers numerous health benefits, particularly in improving muscle strength. Here's what you need to know about anaerobic exercise and its examples.

What is anaerobic exercise?

Anaerobic exercise involves high-intensity physical activity where the body's oxygen demand exceeds supply. This variant of exercise relies on stored energy for short, intense bursts of power.

Types of anaerobic exercise

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT involves short, intense exercise bursts followed by brief recovery periods. A typical session starts with a warm-up, then cycles through high-intensity activities like sprints and jumping jacks for 20-30 seconds, followed by 10-20 seconds of rest.

Image credit : Unsplash

Strength training: This exercise uses resistance, such as weights or body weight, to build muscle mass and strength. Start with compound exercises like squats and deadlifts, focusing on proper form and gradually increasing the weight.

Plyometrics: These explosive movements, including jump squats or box jumps, develop power. Emphasize quality over quantity to prevent injury.

Image credi: Unsplash

Sprinting: Sprinting involves short, maximum-effort runs. After a thorough warm-up, sprint at full speed for short distances, gradually increasing both speed and distance over time.

Calisthenics: These bodyweight exercises, such as push-ups, pull-ups, and squats, target different muscle groups. Adjust the intensity and difficulty of these exercises as needed to suit your fitness level.

Incorporating anaerobic exercise into your fitness routine can significantly boost muscle strength and overall health. By engaging in these high-intensity workouts, you tap into the body's stored energy, enhancing power and endurance while promoting muscle growth.

