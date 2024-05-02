Advertisement

Calcium (Ca), also a mineral, is an alkaline earth metal with an atomic number 20 which is quite essential for our body. Around 99 percent of calcium is stored in our body in the form of body, teeth, and bones as well as muscles, blood, and between the cells. The presence of calcium in our body is quite essential for the proper functioning of the body. However, do you know what happens when a person is calcium deficient and what are the signs to know that you are lacking the mineral? Here we are with detailed information regarding people with calcium deficiency.

What is calcium deficiency?

Calcium plays a vital role in maintaining a steady heartbeat, and transportation of irons across cellular membranes. The mineral also allows the transmission of impulses between the brain and the entire nervous system. The amount of calcium required by a person depends on age. For example, children require more calcium as their skeletal structures are forming, whereas older people are also advised to take calcium because they are at a greater risk for osteoporosis.

Those who are experiencing low levels of calcium are at risk of developing hypocalcemia.

Causes of calcium deficiency

There are a number of reasons that can cause hypocalcemia such as lack of Vitamin D/parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels. PTH helps control the level of calcium in our body while Vitamin D helps the body in absorbing calcium. The other causes of hypocalcemia can include certain medications, such as Bisphosphonates, corticosteroids, rifampin, calcitonin, chloroquine, cinacalcet, Denosumab, and Foscarnet.

Your parathyroid glands can also be the cause of calcium deficiency as they need magnesium to make and release parathyroid hormone (PTH).

Symptoms of calcium deficiency

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

According to Healthline, if you are experiencing confusion or memory loss, muscle spasms, numbness and tingling in the hands, feet, and face, hallucinations, muscle cramps, and easy fracturing of the bones. Then you are at risk of hypocalcemia. Calcium deficiency can affect all parts of the body, also resulting in weak nails and thin skin.

Possible complications of calcium deficiency

Calcium deficiency may cause eye damage, osteoporosis, and an abnormal heartbeat.

How to treat calcium deficiency?

It is important to visit a doctor if you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms. You can also treat the disease by bringing some changes in your lifestyle. Can add food rich in calcium to your diet such as milk, yogurt, spinach, avocado, broccoli, okra, collards, and kale. Beans such as soybeans, flat beans, and white beans are also good sources of calcium. In addition to maintaining healthy calcium, we should also consume supplements to increase Vitamin D (only after the advice of a doctor).

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

It is essential to maintain a healthy body weight, exercise regularly and restrict from using tobacco and alcohol.

