As Aamir Khan's Pickleball Session Goes Viral, Watch Him Play Table Tennis Like A Pro

Aamir Khan is one of the commercially successful and critically acclaimed stars in Indian cinema. While the actor may have hit a rough patch in his career, with his movies not performing as well at the box office as he would have liked, he continues to dominate headlines with his candid take on Indian cinema, its shortcomings and his rumoured projects.

As Aamir is yet to finalise his next after Sitaare Zameen Par, he was snapped playing pickleball. The Bollywood superstar made an appearance at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, where he joined fans for a friendly game. Those in attendance could see Aamir play ball like a professional. He was seen playing backhand and forehand with ease and even seemed to have a lot of stamina to stay in the game till the end. Many appreciated his sporty side, even as he is nearing 60.

What many might not know is that Aamir is also a good table tennis player. Time and again, he has confessed his love for the sport and continues to be filmed indulging in this hobby. In some ways, table tennis and pickleball are alike and one could see that Aamir knew what he was doing at the WPBL court.

An old video of the Lagaan actor sees him play and promote table tennis. Watching him move around the table proves that he is good at the sport. At one instance, he even joined tennis legend Roger Federer on court for a friendly match.

