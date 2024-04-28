Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities give a lot of value to fitness. From yoga to zumba and from pilates to kick-boxing, some exercises are the best for all round fitness. One exercise that is getting really popular is aerial yoga. Actresses like Tapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor and, Malaika Arora are opting for it. So, what is this workout?

What is aerial yoga?

Aerial yoga, also known as anti-gravity yoga, is a unique and dynamic form of yoga that incorporates elements of traditional yoga, acrobatics, and aerial arts. Practiced using a hammock or silk fabric suspended from the ceiling, aerial yoga offers a multitude of physical, mental, and emotional benefits for practitioners of all levels. Here are some of the key benefits of aerial yoga.

Kareena doing aerial yoga | Image: Instagram

Decompression of the spine

One of the primary benefits of aerial yoga is its ability to decompress the spine and relieve compression in the joints. Inverted poses, such as the "hammock" or "cocoon" pose, allow the body to hang freely, elongating the spine and creating space between the vertebrae. This can help alleviate tension and discomfort in the back, improve spinal alignment, and promote overall spinal health.

Image credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Improved flexibility

Aerial yoga challenges practitioners to move through a series of poses and sequences while suspended in the air, which can help improve flexibility, mobility, and range of motion. The hammock provides support and stability, allowing practitioners to safely deepen their stretches and access muscles that may be difficult to target in traditional yoga poses. Over time, regular practice can lead to increased flexibility in the muscles and joints, enhancing overall mobility and agility.

Aerial yoga | Image: Unsplash

Strengthening and toning

Aerial yoga engages muscles throughout the entire body, including the core, arms, legs, and back, resulting in a comprehensive strengthening and toning workout. Suspended poses require stabilization and control, activating deep core muscles and building strength in the upper body and lower body. Additionally, aerial yoga includes elements of resistance training, as practitioners use their body weight against the hammock to challenge and strengthen muscles.

Stress relief

The gentle swaying and rocking motion of the hammock, combined with deep breathing and mindfulness techniques, create a deeply relaxing and meditative experience in aerial yoga. Practitioners can surrender to gravity and let go of tension, stress, and anxiety as they float in the air, promoting a sense of peace, calm, and mental clarity. Aerial yoga also encourages mindfulness and presence in the moment, helping practitioners cultivate a greater sense of self-awareness and inner balance.