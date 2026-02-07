BTS-inspired Stretching Routine To Increase Flexibility And Mobility

BTS are officially back! The candid photo shows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook lying flat out in their black-walled studio, with JK in a red beanie, completely exhausted after practice. Fans quickly erupted with laughter, posting reactions like 'LMAOOO' and joking lines such as 'spread your wings,' showing the group’s fun, close bond after their full reunion in December 2025 following military service. This behind-the-scenes glimpse has only fuelled excitement for their spring 2026 comeback album and world tour, marking their first full-group project since 2020.

In the photo, all the members are seen lying on the ground and spreading their legs out in the air. This image is more than just a photograph; it brings back a special memory. There is an unspoken tradition where K-pop boy band members do fun stretches before going on stage to get ready for demanding dance performances or after a heavy practice session. Bangtan Bomb often shared these moments through videos and photos.

OT7 usually follow guided exercises like leg lifts while lying down, cycling-style movements, and deep stretches that help loosen the body. People also recommend these routines for recovery after workouts and for easing muscle tightness.

BTS-inspired flexibility, stretching routine

Child’s Pose: Begin by easing your back and shoulders into a relaxed position.

Cat-Cow Stretch: Gently mobilise your spine, inspired by RM’s emphasis on smooth movement.

Low Lunge with Twist: Stretch your hip flexors and lift your chest, following a “world’s greatest stretch” style.

Plank to Downward Dog: Build core strength while improving shoulder flexibility.

Seated Forward Fold: Lengthen your hamstrings and release tension in your lower back.

Bridge Pose: Strengthen your back and open your chest, a move often used in Pilates to support good posture.

Supine Twist: Ease tightness in your spine and help your body unwind.