Can 60s Be The New 40s? Expert Details How Yoga Helps With Healthy Ageing

60 is still seen as the big, monstrous age out to get us for many. While scientific advancements and better lifestyles have enabled longer life expectancies, societal setup is still rigid about the late 50s and 60s being the age to ‘take it slow'. While there is nothing wrong with unwinding and limiting one's activities, experts believe that with healthy habits, 60 can be as active and energetic as the years preceding it.

Around the globe, people from all walks of life are proving that age is simply a number. Patrons over the age of 60 are travelling, gaining new skills, staying active and enjoying a full life. This is possible by taking good care of one's health and leading a good lifestyle. Yoga comes in handy here.

A file photo of a woman practising yoga | Image: Freepik

The ancient Indian fitness practice not only helps with physical health but also allows people to remain active, mobile and in balance for as long as their lives. Himalayan Siddha Akshar, author and columnist in the field of yoga, tells us, “By practising yoga regularly, you can adopt a proactive attitude towards health and wellbeing instead of simply waiting for issues to occur.” As per the expert, here are a few ways in which yoga helps aid healthy ageing:

Strength and flexibility

As we get older, muscle mass naturally decreases, joints can start to become stiff, and movement may feel more restricted. Yoga can counteract these changes through gentle stretching, strengthening and mindful movement. Frequent use increases flexibility, maintains good posture and promotes balance. This helps in carrying out daily tasks like walking, climbing, and carrying groceries without needing any support for a long time.

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Healthy mind

Healthy ageing is about more than just being physically healthy. Mental and emotional well-being are both vital to living a full life. Breath awareness, meditation and mindful practice are part of yoga that can help quiet the nervous system. As per Akshar, people who do yoga on a regular basis will frequently say that they are more focused, positive and resilient when they encounter challenges in their lives.



Representational photo | Image: Freepik

Energy boost

It is a common misconception that when people get older, they feel tired. Low energy can also be due to lifestyle habits, stress, poor sleep or inactivity; however, yoga promotes increased blood flow, breathing and oxygen distribution around the body. It is especially an ideal fitness practice for older people as it does not demand intense physical activity.

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Better balance and stability