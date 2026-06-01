Cat-Cow Stretch To Bridge, 7 Yoga Poses That May Help Ease Lower Back Discomfort

Long office hours, poor posture, and inactive lifestyles may sometimes contribute to lower back discomfort. Many people turn to yoga because gentle stretching and movement may help release tension and improve flexibility. Experts say some yoga poses may help support back comfort and mobility, especially when practised slowly and with proper form.

Child's Pose

Child's pose helps to relax the lower back | Image: Freepik

Often viewed as a gentle resting stretch, child's pose helps to relax the lower back and hips, easing stiffness that can arise from prolonged sitting. As you perform this stretch, focus on slow, deep breaths, and be sure to avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Cat-cow stretch

Cat-Cow Stretch is widely used to enhance spinal mobility | Image: Freepik

The Cat-Cow Stretch is widely used to enhance spinal mobility and flexibility. This movement involves smoothly arching and rounding your back while staying in sync with your breathing. Many people incorporate this stretch into their routine to help loosen tight muscles along the spine.

Cobra pose

Cobra Pose provides a gentle stretch to the lower back | Image: Freepik

Cobra Pose provides a gentle stretch to the lower back and chest. Beginners are advised to keep their body low to avoid unnecessary strain. This pose is best practised slowly and mindfully to reap its full benefits.

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Knees to chest stretch

Knees-to-Chest Stretch can effectively relieve lower back tension | Image: Freepik

The Knees-to-Chest Stretch can effectively relieve lower back tension. Usually performed while lying down, this stretch involves gently pulling your knees towards your chest. It’s a favourite for many seeking relaxation after a long day at work.

Seated forward bend

Seated Forward Bend stretches the back | Image: Freepik

Seated Forward Bend stretches the back, hamstrings, and hips. Experts recommend moving slowly and listening to your body; if discomfort occurs, refrain from excessive bending. With consistent practice, you may gradually notice an improvement in flexibility.

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Bridge pose

Bridge pose enhances your posture and alleviates strain on the lower back over time | Image: Freepik

Bridge Pose is commonly practised to build core and lower body strength. Strengthening these supporting muscles can enhance your posture and alleviate strain on the lower back over time.

Also Read: Basic Exercises You Can Do Without Leaving The Room

Locust pose

Locust pose helps alleviate lower back pain and fatigue while strengthening the back, arms, and legs | Image: Freepik