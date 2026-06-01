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Cat-Cow Stretch To Bridge, 7 Yoga Poses That May Help Ease Lower Back Discomfort

Lower back discomfort is common among people who sit for long hours, travel frequently, or have physically demanding routines. Experts say certain gentle yoga poses and stretches may help improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and support back comfort when practised carefully.

Vaibhavi Sharma
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Yoga For Lower Back Pain
Yoga For Lower Back Pain | Image: Freepik

Long office hours, poor posture, and inactive lifestyles may sometimes contribute to lower back discomfort. Many people turn to yoga because gentle stretching and movement may help release tension and improve flexibility. Experts say some yoga poses may help support back comfort and mobility, especially when practised slowly and with proper form.

Child's Pose 

Sporty attractive young woman doing yoga practice on white background. child's pose, balasana. | Premium Photo
Child's pose helps to relax the lower back | Image: Freepik

Often viewed as a gentle resting stretch, child's pose helps to relax the lower back and hips, easing stiffness that can arise from prolonged sitting. As you perform this stretch, focus on slow, deep breaths, and be sure to avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Cat-cow stretch

Page 7 | Yoga cat cow pose Images - Free Download on Freepik
Cat-Cow Stretch is widely used to enhance spinal mobility | Image: Freepik

The Cat-Cow Stretch is widely used to enhance spinal mobility and flexibility. This movement involves smoothly arching and rounding your back while staying in sync with your breathing. Many people incorporate this stretch into their routine to help loosen tight muscles along the spine.

Cobra pose

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Cobra Pose provides a gentle stretch to the lower back | Image: Freepik

Cobra Pose provides a gentle stretch to the lower back and chest. Beginners are advised to keep their body low to avoid unnecessary strain. This pose is best practised slowly and mindfully to reap its full benefits.

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Knees to chest stretch  

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Knees-to-Chest Stretch can effectively relieve lower back tension | Image: Freepik

The Knees-to-Chest Stretch can effectively relieve lower back tension. Usually performed while lying down, this stretch involves gently pulling your knees towards your chest. It’s a favourite for many seeking relaxation after a long day at work.

Seated forward bend

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Seated Forward Bend stretches the back | Image: Freepik

Seated Forward Bend stretches the back, hamstrings, and hips. Experts recommend moving slowly and listening to your body; if discomfort occurs, refrain from excessive bending. With consistent practice, you may gradually notice an improvement in flexibility.

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Bridge pose  

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Bridge pose enhances your posture and alleviates strain on the lower back over time | Image: Freepik

Bridge Pose is commonly practised to build core and lower body strength. Strengthening these supporting muscles can enhance your posture and alleviate strain on the lower back over time.

Also Read: Basic Exercises You Can Do Without Leaving The Room

Locust pose

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Locust pose helps alleviate lower back pain and fatigue while strengthening the back, arms, and legs | Image: Freepik

This gentle backbend helps alleviate lower back pain and fatigue while strengthening the back, arms, and legs. It is particularly effective for correcting poor posture and countering the slouching often caused by extended periods of sitting.
 

Published By:
 Vaibhavi Sharma
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