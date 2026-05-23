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Jumping Jacks To Push Ups: 7 Basic Exercises You Can Do Without Leaving The Room

Staying active does not always require a gym or a large workout space. Several simple exercises can be done inside the bedroom using little to no equipment.

Vaibhavi Sharma
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Home Workouts
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Extreme weather, lack of motivation, and busy schedules make it difficult to exercise outdoors or in the gym. However, staying active can be possible with simple bedroom-friendly workouts. From bodyweight exercises to stretches to light cardio movements, these exercises can help people stay active without leaving their rooms.

Jumping jacks

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Jumping jacks help improve circulation | Image: Shutterstock

Jumping jacks are a quick, full-body movement exercise. This helps improve circulation and increase heart rate, and it is often done as a simple warm-up before actual intense workouts. If the jumping causes pain, the modified version of jumping jacks can still make the heart rate go up. Instead of jumping, step right foot out to the side while raising arms, then step it back. Alternate with the left foot.

Squats

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Squats improve leg strength | Image: Freepik

Squats help activate the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes simultaneously. They are one of the most common exercises that can be done in small spaces. Squats help strengthen the legs and improve lower-body mobility. Strong legs enhance balance and prevent knee injuries.

Also Read: What Is The 3-3-3 Rule In Gym And How It Helps Beginners?

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Mountain climbers

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Mountain climbers strengthen the core | Image: Freepik

Mountain climbers combine cardio and core engagement in one movement. This exercise helps in burning calories, strengthening the core. To perform this exercise, start in a plank position. Then rapidly alternate, bringing the knees toward the chest. Maintain a steady pace for forty-five seconds, rest briefly, then repeat three times.

Yoga poses

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Cat-cow stretch improves spinal mobility| Image: Freepik

Basic yoga poses such as child’s pose, cat-cow stretch, and downward dog can also be done comfortably inside the bedroom. According to Harvard Health Publishing, regular movement and stretching may help improve flexibility and overall well-being.

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Push-ups

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Push-ups strengthen chest, shoulders and triceps | Image: Freepik

Push-ups are a simple bodyweight exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps in one movement. To perform this exercise, start on the knees if full push-ups feel tough. Lower the body until the chest nearly touches the floor, then push back up. People can modify push-ups based on comfort levels by doing wall push-ups or knee push-ups.

Stretching exercises

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Simple stretches help improve flexibility and reduce stiffness | Image: Freepik

Simple stretches can help improve flexibility and reduce body stiffness. Basic and simple exercises such as neck stretches, hamstring stretches, and shoulder rolls are recommended for people who spend long hours sitting indoors.

Also Read: These Exercises Will Help You Stay Active After 60

Plank

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Planks help with core stability | Image: Freepik

Planks are simple yet extraordinarily effective for core stability. This exercise doesn't require any equipment and can be performed on a yoga mat inside the bedroom. To perform this, get into a push up positin. Keep the body in a perfectly straight line from head to heels, engage the core, and hold for 30 seconds

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 Vaibhavi Sharma
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