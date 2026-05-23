Jumping Jacks To Push Ups: 7 Basic Exercises You Can Do Without Leaving The Room
Staying active does not always require a gym or a large workout space. Several simple exercises can be done inside the bedroom using little to no equipment.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Extreme weather, lack of motivation, and busy schedules make it difficult to exercise outdoors or in the gym. However, staying active can be possible with simple bedroom-friendly workouts. From bodyweight exercises to stretches to light cardio movements, these exercises can help people stay active without leaving their rooms.
Jumping jacks
Jumping jacks are a quick, full-body movement exercise. This helps improve circulation and increase heart rate, and it is often done as a simple warm-up before actual intense workouts. If the jumping causes pain, the modified version of jumping jacks can still make the heart rate go up. Instead of jumping, step right foot out to the side while raising arms, then step it back. Alternate with the left foot.
Squats
Squats help activate the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes simultaneously. They are one of the most common exercises that can be done in small spaces. Squats help strengthen the legs and improve lower-body mobility. Strong legs enhance balance and prevent knee injuries.
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Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers combine cardio and core engagement in one movement. This exercise helps in burning calories, strengthening the core. To perform this exercise, start in a plank position. Then rapidly alternate, bringing the knees toward the chest. Maintain a steady pace for forty-five seconds, rest briefly, then repeat three times.
Yoga poses
Basic yoga poses such as child’s pose, cat-cow stretch, and downward dog can also be done comfortably inside the bedroom. According to Harvard Health Publishing, regular movement and stretching may help improve flexibility and overall well-being.
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Push-ups
Push-ups are a simple bodyweight exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps in one movement. To perform this exercise, start on the knees if full push-ups feel tough. Lower the body until the chest nearly touches the floor, then push back up. People can modify push-ups based on comfort levels by doing wall push-ups or knee push-ups.
Stretching exercises
Simple stretches can help improve flexibility and reduce body stiffness. Basic and simple exercises such as neck stretches, hamstring stretches, and shoulder rolls are recommended for people who spend long hours sitting indoors.
Plank
Planks are simple yet extraordinarily effective for core stability. This exercise doesn't require any equipment and can be performed on a yoga mat inside the bedroom. To perform this, get into a push up positin. Keep the body in a perfectly straight line from head to heels, engage the core, and hold for 30 seconds