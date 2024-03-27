Advertisement

In an era dominated by screen time, safeguarding our vision has become more critical than ever. Amidst the digital onslaught, yoga emerges as a sanctuary for those seeking to bolster their eyesight naturally. This ancient practice offers a suite of exercises designed to rejuvenate tired eyes and fortify visual health. Here, we unveil five yoga exercises that promise to nurture and potentially enhance your ocular prowess.

Hasta Mudra

Hasta Mudra, or palming, offers a simple yet profoundly relaxing technique for weary eyes. Initiate this practice by sitting tranquilly, eyes shut, while embracing deep breaths to soothe your mind. Rub your palms together to generate warmth, then lightly cover your closed eyes with them. This gentle heat dissipates tension, inviting a sense of calm and relaxation to the visual muscles. Repeating this thrice magnifies its soothing effects, aiding in stress alleviation and vision support.

Sarvangasana

Incorporate blinking exercises to ward off eye strain and sustain sharp vision. Sit comfortably, eyes wide open, and engage in rapid blinking ten times. Subsequently, close your eyes for a 20-second reprieve, focusing on your breathing. This cycle, repeated five times, stimulates eye muscles and enhances circulation, vital for maintaining clear vision.

Netra Vyayam

Eye rotations or Netra Vyayam, enhance the eye muscles' flexibility and strength. Maintain a straight posture, hands on your lap, and, keeping your head still, rotate your eyes in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. This activity boosts blood flow and coordination, contributing to better visual acuity over time.

Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari pranayama, the bee breath, is a meditative practice that revitalizes the eyes while instilling mental peace. Sit cross-legged, gently closing your eyes and ears, and hum softly upon exhaling. This serene exercise, focused on the forehead's center, clears the mind and supports visual health.

Tratak

Tratak, or concentrated gazing, sharpens focus and strengthens the eye muscles. Using printed material, cover one eye and trace letters, alternating your gaze between near and far objects. This method, practiced for five minutes per eye, enhances focus and clarity, offering a pathway to improved vision through the disciplined practice of yoga.