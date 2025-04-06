Don’t Skip This! Former Professional Ballet Dancer Reveals Formula For Pain-Free Movement

Pain-free moves: Regardless of age, mobility exercises are essential for achieving pain-free movement. They are crucial for increasing the range of motion, reducing the risk of injury, improving functional movement, enhancing posture and balance, and boosting athletic performance for those who are active.

In a post shared by former professional ballet dancer Ruben De Monte, he reveals four basic formulas for pain-free living, which are now taking the internet by storm.

Monte writes in the caption of the video post, “Never skip mobility. Strength is nothing without mobility! Don’t skip the work that keeps you moving pain-free. A few minutes a day can make all the difference.”

He emphasises, “Mobility improves flexibility, prevents injuries, and helps you move with ease, whether you’re lifting, running, or just getting through the day. Make it a non-negotiable part of your routine!”

Four basic formulas for pain-free living by a former professional ballet dancer

While frailty is often associated with those over 65 years, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), today’s fast-paced lifestyle has many experiencing it earlier, whether from long hours at a desk, studying, or even doing chores in one static position.

According to Monte, just 10 minutes a day of these four basic mobility exercises can fend off back pain and stiffness like nothing else.