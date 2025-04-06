sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 6th 2025, 12:14 IST

Don’t Skip This! Former Professional Ballet Dancer Reveals Formula For Pain-Free Movement

Read on to check out four basic formulas for pain-free movement by a former professional ballet dancer, which are now taking the internet by storm.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Four basic formulas for pain-free movement by a former professional ballet dancer.
Four basic formulas for pain-free movement by a former professional ballet dancer. | Image: Instagram

Pain-free moves: Regardless of age, mobility exercises are essential for achieving pain-free movement. They are crucial for increasing the range of motion, reducing the risk of injury, improving functional movement, enhancing posture and balance, and boosting athletic performance for those who are active.

In a post shared by former professional ballet dancer Ruben De Monte, he reveals four basic formulas for pain-free living, which are now taking the internet by storm.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s Nutritionist Reveals Why Your Body Needs This Forgotten South Indian Summer Superdrink To Beat the Heat + Recipe

Monte writes in the caption of the video post, “Never skip mobility. Strength is nothing without mobility! Don’t skip the work that keeps you moving pain-free. A few minutes a day can make all the difference.”

He emphasises, “Mobility improves flexibility, prevents injuries, and helps you move with ease, whether you’re lifting, running, or just getting through the day. Make it a non-negotiable part of your routine!”

Four basic formulas for pain-free living by a former professional ballet dancer

While frailty is often associated with those over 65 years, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), today’s fast-paced lifestyle has many experiencing it earlier, whether from long hours at a desk, studying, or even doing chores in one static position.

According to Monte, just 10 minutes a day of these four basic mobility exercises can fend off back pain and stiffness like nothing else.

  1. Spine mobility: Perform spine mobility exercises like cat-cow pose to improve your spine movement in different directions. 
  2. Downward dog: Keep your hands and feet on the floor and your hips raised high to perform the downward dog pose. This exercise increases flexibility in the spine, hamstrings, and calves.
  3. Thoracic mobility: This mobility exercise plays a crucial role in improving good posture. Thoracic mobility exercise emphasises the mid-back of your spine for pain-free moves.
  4. Glute stretch: Increased body stiffness can raise the risk of injury. Incorporating glute stretch exercises can help reduce this risk and keep your body flexible and resilient.

Published April 6th 2025, 11:42 IST