Aamir Khan’s Nutritionist Reveals Why Your Body Needs This Forgotten South Indian Summer Superdrink To Beat the Heat + Recipe

South Indian Summer Superdrink: With an alarming heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department for parts of northern India over the next 5–6 days, it’s essential to be prepared in every possible way to beat the summer heat of 2025.

From cooling summertime recipes to appropriate clothing and more, staying cool can help prevent heat-related illnesses.

What is Ragi Ambli and its benefits?

Shining a spotlight on a forgotten South Indian summer superdrink, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who has worked with A-list celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli , and Aamir Khan, shared on Instagram why the Ragi Ambli drink is essential and how you can easily make it at home to beat the heat and stay hydrated.

In his caption, he explains, “Feeling drained in the heat? Time to bring back a South Indian summer savior- RAGI AMLI. This ancient, gut-loving drink is: Thirst-quenching, Gut-cooling, Naturally rich in calcium, fiber and iron. The magic your body gets - The Fermentation Magic! Why ferment? It breaks down phytic acid, unlocking better iron absorption - vital for anemia-prone diets, and curd or buttermilk adds natural probiotics to boost digestion.”

Ragi Amli Recipe: The Gut-Cooling Summer Superdrink

Prep Time: 10 mins

Fermentation Time: 8–12 hours

Serves: 2

Ingredients---

2 tbsp Ragi flour

2 cups Water (for cooking) + 2 cups (for thinning)

2 tbsp (for fermentation starter) or

1-2 glasses Buttermilk (depending upon consistency)

Salt to taste

Tempering (optional but powerful)---

½ tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Mustard seeds

5–6 Curry leaves

¼ tsp Ginger (grated)

A pinch of Asafoetida

1 tsp Ghee or cold-pressed oil

Step-by-step method---

Cook the Base: Mix 2 tbsp of ragi flour with 2 cups of water. Stir continuously on low flame to avoid lumps. Cook 5–7 mins till slightly thick but pourable. Always stir! Ragi clumps fast if left unattended.

Cool and Ferment: Let it cool. Mix in 2 tbsp curd/ 1 glass of buttermilk. Cover loosely. Ferment in a warm spot for 8–12 hours.

Adjust Consistency: After fermentation, add 1–2 cups of water to make it drinkable. Add salt to taste.

Tempering (optional but highly recommended): Heat ghee/oil. Add mustard, cumin, curry leaves, ginger, and a pinch of thyme. Let it splutter, pour over the amli. Stir and enjoy.

Serve: Drink it warm on a breezy morning or chilled on a hot day.

Pro tips---