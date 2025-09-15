Early Morning Or Evening: Which Is The Ideal Time To Exercise? Know Here

Exercise is an essential part of our lives. It helps to control appetite, boost energy, and improve sleep. However, the 9-to-7 Gen Z and millennials often debate whether early morning or evening workouts are better, with proponents of each claiming various benefits.

To get a perspective on this, let’s look at the benefits of both individually.

Benefits of Morning exercise

Improved consistency: During the early hours, you can avoid the day's distractions, which make it easier to stick to a routine.

Activeness and alertness: Exercising in the morning benefits you by starting your day with energy and a sense of accomplishment, and setting a positive tone for the day.

Improves metabolism: Morning exercise helps boost metabolism. Some studies suggest that it is also beneficial for weight loss and may influence dietary intake.

Sleep cycle: For many people, exercising in the morning helps regulate sleep patterns, which ultimately promotes better sleep quality.

Benefits of evening exercise

Peak performance: Body temperature is highest in the late afternoon or early evening. This leads to better strength, endurance and reduced injury risk.

Stress Relief: An evening workout can be an excellent way to de-stress after a long day, which helps to release endorphins and improve mood.

Improved muscle recovery: Hormone levels, such as testosterone, peaked later in the day, which may boost muscle growth and recovery after a workout.

Better sleep quality: For some people, evening sleep helps to sleep well and regulate their body's circadian rhythm.