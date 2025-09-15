Updated 15 September 2025 at 19:00 IST
Early Morning Or Evening: Which Is The Ideal Time To Exercise? Know Here
People often debate whether early morning or evening workouts are better, with proponents of each claiming various benefits. Know more details here.
Exercise is an essential part of our lives. It helps to control appetite, boost energy, and improve sleep. However, the 9-to-7 Gen Z and millennials often debate whether early morning or evening workouts are better, with proponents of each claiming various benefits.
To get a perspective on this, let’s look at the benefits of both individually.
Benefits of Morning exercise
Improved consistency: During the early hours, you can avoid the day's distractions, which make it easier to stick to a routine.
Activeness and alertness: Exercising in the morning benefits you by starting your day with energy and a sense of accomplishment, and setting a positive tone for the day.
Improves metabolism: Morning exercise helps boost metabolism. Some studies suggest that it is also beneficial for weight loss and may influence dietary intake.
Sleep cycle: For many people, exercising in the morning helps regulate sleep patterns, which ultimately promotes better sleep quality.
Benefits of evening exercise
Peak performance: Body temperature is highest in the late afternoon or early evening. This leads to better strength, endurance and reduced injury risk.
Stress Relief: An evening workout can be an excellent way to de-stress after a long day, which helps to release endorphins and improve mood.
Improved muscle recovery: Hormone levels, such as testosterone, peaked later in the day, which may boost muscle growth and recovery after a workout.
Better sleep quality: For some people, evening sleep helps to sleep well and regulate their body's circadian rhythm.
Hence, consistency is the most important factor in achieving fitness results, regardless of the timing. Whether you are a morning or evening person. Fitting exercise into your lifestyle is what leads to long-term success, as per the publication of Harvard Health.
15 September 2025