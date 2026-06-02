Exercises To Help Reduce Belly Fat In Your 40s

Belly fat often becomes more common after age 40. This happens because of a slower metabolism, hormonal changes, and a less active lifestyle. There is no specific exercise that can eliminate belly fat by itself, but staying active helps burn calories, build muscle, and manage weight in the long run. The good news is that you don’t need an intense workout routine to start. You can easily add simple exercises to your daily schedule:

Brisk Walking

Brisk walking supports heart health | Image: Freepik

Brisk walking is one of the easiest and most effective exercises. It burns calories, supports heart health, and you can do it anywhere. Walking for 30 minutes each day can improve your health and help you lose fat.

Cycling

Cycling provides a low-impact cardiovascular workout | Image: Freepik

Cycling provides a low-impact cardiovascular workout that improves endurance and burns calories while still being gentle on joints. It is a great workout option after the age of 40.

Swimming

Swimming offers a full-body workout | Image: Freepik

Swimming offers a full-body workout that combines cardiovascular exercise with muscle strength. It is beneficial for people looking for a low-impact fitness option.

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Yoga

Yoga helps lower stress, which can help manage this weight gain | Image: Freepik

Stress can lead to weight gain, especially around the belly. Yoga helps lower stress, which can help manage this weight gain. It also improves flexibility, balance, and strength in the body. Yoga supports healthy weight management, particularly for those over 40.

Squats

Squats help in building muscle | Image: Freepik

As we age, muscle mass naturally declines, which slows the metabolism. This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the legs, glutes, and core. Building muscle through strength-based exercises can help boost metabolism and support healthy weight management.

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Also Read: 7 Yoga Poses That May Help Ease Lower Back Discomfort

Stair climbing

Cycling elevates heart rate and strengthens lower body muscles | Image: Freepik

Climbing stairs is the easiest and most convenient way to increase daily physical activity. It elevates heart rate and strengthens lower body muscles and helps burn calories.

Lunges

Lunges work the legs, glutes, and core while also improving balance | Image: Freepik