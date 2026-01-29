Failing To Keep Up With Your Fitness Routine? Try Out Reset Diet To Detox | Image: X

A rest diet is an eating plan that supports the body’s natural cleansing process. It helps the liver, kidneys, and digestive system flush out toxins, improves urine output and digestion, and reduces stomach bloating. Different versions of this diet exist, and some are more intense than others. Certain plans begin with a liquid-only phase and may also include wellness treatments and dietary supplements.

According to US News Health, celebrity fitness trainer Harley Pasternak introduced the Body Reset diet in 2013. This plan follows a low-calorie structure for 15 days and is divided into three phases, with each phase lasting five days.

The diet mainly focuses on smoothies before gradually reintroducing solid foods. This low-calorie approach aims to help the body use energy more efficiently and burn calories faster, even during sleep. People often call the plan a “metabolic reset,” although scientific evidence does not support the idea that short-term calorie restriction can permanently increase metabolism.

How to do a reset diet?

As per Vogue India, drink plenty of water to support the body’s natural removal of toxins through increased urine output. Aim for at least eight to ten glasses each day. Add slices of lemon, orange, apple, cucumber, or a few mint leaves to improve the taste.

Eat fibre-rich foods, including vegetables and legumes, as they help maintain healthy digestion.

Choose unprocessed foods that contain no additives or pesticides. When possible, opt for seasonal and regional produce. Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, chicken, turkey, and white fish provide good nutrition.

Use light cooking methods such as steaming, baking, or grilling, with little or no fat. When needed, use small amounts of olive or coconut oil.

Keep seasonings light. Use extra-virgin olive oil, organic apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice. Add spices like turmeric, cumin, ginger, and chilli, along with fresh herbs such as parsley, basil, rosemary, and coriander. Replace parmesan cheese with nutritional yeast.

Choose fresh and healthy snacks, such as Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit and nuts, vegetable sticks, or rice cakes served with hummus or guacamole.

How long should you follow a reset diet?

The reset diet usually lasts up to 15 days, giving the body enough time to cleanse itself. A simpler option is to follow it for three to seven days.

You should not follow a detox diet during pregnancy or breastfeeding. It is also unsuitable if you are underweight or have intestinal conditions. Do not continue the diet for an extended period without guidance from a doctor or nutritionist, as its restrictive nature may cause nutritional deficiencies.

