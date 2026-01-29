Dhurandhar Budget Vs Box Office: Historic Profits Detailed As Ranveer Singh Starrer Begins OTT Journey

Dhurandhar Budget Vs Box Office: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller Dhurandhar is all set to premiere on OTT on January 30, thus marking the conclusion of its historic box office run. It has been 57 days since the Aditya Dhar directorial debuted in cinema halls. It is not only the highest grossing Hindi film of all time but also among the handful Indian titles that have grossed ₹1000 crore or more worldwide. As Dhurandhar will soon begin its streaming journey, here's detailing its budget and returns.

Dhurandhar is made on an estimated budget of ₹280 crore. This is the reported cost of making the first installment only. Since major portions of the sequel were already shot during the filming of the first part, the overall budget of the two part saga will not exceed ₹350 crore.

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar has collected ₹835.73 crore nett in 56 days. Notably, this is the biz of the Hindi version only since the movie did not release in dubbed versions. It became the fastest Hindi film to reach ₹500 crore mark in India, hitting the milestone in just 16 days. It then became the fastest film to hit ₹600 crore, ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar is the entire cast's highest grossing film to date. Worldwide, the staggering collections have hit nearly ₹1400 crore.

Dhurandhar released on December 5 | Image: X