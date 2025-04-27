sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 27th 2025, 15:15 IST

Govt Issues Dos And Don'ts To Beat The Heat Amid Heatwave Warnings

On X, the government, shared a message on how to stay safe and comfortable this summer. Check out the infographic that details the Do's and Don'ts.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Beat The Heat, Summer 2025.
Beat The Heat, Summer 2025. | Image: Pexels

Summer in India begins by the end of April and lasts until July. It is one of the hottest seasons of the year, often causing various heatwave-related illnesses.

As we approach these scorching months, the government issues safety advisories on how to protect yourself from the sun and its heat.

On X, formerly Twitter, the government, under the Press Information Bureau, shared a message on how to stay safe and comfortable this summer, along with an infographic that portrays the essential Do's and Don'ts.

Beat The Heat: Do's And Don'ts

Here's how to stay safe this summer of 2025, according to government guidelines:

Do's 

  • Stay hydrated
  • Block direct sunlight
  • Stay covered
  • Remain indoor during 12: 00 pm to 4: 00 pm

Don'ts

  • Avoid going out during 12:00 pm to 4: 00 pm
  • Avoid strenuous activities in sun
  • Don't leave kids and pets unattended in vehicle
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, high sugary, fizzy drinks
  • Avoid cooking between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
  • Avoid walking barefoot

Effects of heatwave

Calling heatwaves one of the most ‘dangerous natural hazards', the World Health Organization (WHO) states the most fatal heatwave-related incidents is the rise in deaths during the summer.

Other heatwave-related health issues, according to the UN agency, include:

  • Heat exhaustion
  • Heat stroke
  • Warm skin
  • Swelling in the lower limbs
  • Heat rash on the neck
  • Cramps
  • Headache
  • Irritability
  • Lethargy
  • Weakness
  • Severe dehydration
  • Acute cerebrovascular accidents
  • Thrombogenesis (blood clots)

Published April 27th 2025, 14:55 IST