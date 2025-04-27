Govt Issues Dos And Don'ts To Beat The Heat Amid Heatwave Warnings

Summer in India begins by the end of April and lasts until July. It is one of the hottest seasons of the year, often causing various heatwave-related illnesses.

As we approach these scorching months, the government issues safety advisories on how to protect yourself from the sun and its heat.

On X, formerly Twitter, the government, under the Press Information Bureau, shared a message on how to stay safe and comfortable this summer, along with an infographic that portrays the essential Do's and Don'ts.

Beat The Heat: Do's And Don'ts

Here's how to stay safe this summer of 2025, according to government guidelines:

Do's

Stay hydrated

Block direct sunlight

Stay covered

Remain indoor during 12: 00 pm to 4: 00 pm

Don'ts

Avoid going out during 12:00 pm to 4: 00 pm

Avoid strenuous activities in sun

Don't leave kids and pets unattended in vehicle

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, high sugary, fizzy drinks

Avoid cooking between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Avoid walking barefoot

Effects of heatwave

Calling heatwaves one of the most ‘dangerous natural hazards', the World Health Organization (WHO) states the most fatal heatwave-related incidents is the rise in deaths during the summer.

Other heatwave-related health issues, according to the UN agency, include: