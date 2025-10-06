Handstands, Deep Backbends To Forward Folds: Saif Ali Khan Swears By These Yoga Postures To Strengthen Muscles At 55

Saif Ali Khan recently recovered from an intense knife attack. His fitness routine plays an important role in his recovery and well-being. Recently, his yoga instructor, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, shared a glimpse of his fitness regimen, revealing that her signature flexibility sequence fuels the star’s “legendary strength and agility.”

His routine features advanced yoga poses, including handstands, deep backbends using a yoga wheel, and intense forward folds, all designed to enhance both inner and outer strength.

Rupal shared throwback photos of Saif mastering advanced yoga poses, including handstands, deep backbends with a yoga wheel, and intense forward folds. These sequences build inner and outer strength, improve core stability, enhance joint mobility, and refine balance, while also sharpening focus and breath control.

Rupal explained that this flow trains the body “from the inside out,” highlighting not only physical form but also resilience and longevity. For Saif, it helps maintain good posture, boosts endurance on set, and provides the sustained energy required for a demanding film schedule and active family life.

At 55, Saif Ali Khan continues to defy age, not through fad diets or extreme workouts, but with consistency, balance, and a mindful approach to yoga fitness. A mainstay in Bollywood for over three decades, he is celebrated for his sharp performances and natural, young look. Yet behind that effortless style lies the discipline of a health routine that combines strength training, cardio, and yoga into a seamless lifestyle.