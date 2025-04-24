Harvard-Trained Coach Decodes 'Default Living', The Silent Crisis We Need To Talk About

There comes a moment in life when we all quietly slip into the rhythm of default living, a state where we stop steering and simply accept whatever life throws our way.

But it’s worth asking: Is this habit truly serving you? And how much could it cost you in the long run?

To help decode ‘Default Living’, the silent crisis of our times, we spoke with Navyug Mohnot, CEO of QAI, Stanford-certified Designing Your Life (DYL) facilitator, coach, educator, and Harvard-trained expert.

Default Living. Image: Pexels

He shares powerful insights on how we can confront this growing issue, especially in the context of the emerging Gen Beta era.

Q. Can you help us understand what ‘Default Living’ really means?"

Mohnot: Most of us live a life by default, while we could live one by design.

We go with the flow (actually are swept by the flow), follow norms laid out by family, society, and our boss, and are busy building a "persona" that will impress and be acceptable to others.

This "default living" feels safe but often leads to careers, relationships, and lives that lack genuine meaning.

Default living is when we follow life scripts we didn’t write ourselves.

We often spend years building a persona that fits in, without pausing to ask whether it fits us.

Careers are chosen for safety, success is defined externally, and day-to-day living becomes passive and reactive. This way of living feels invisible in the moment, but often reveals itself later through a deep sense of disconnection or lack of fulfilment.

Default Living. Image: Pexels

Q. What makes 'Default Living' such a silent yet serious crisis?

Mohnot: It is a silent crisis because it hides in plain sight. From the outside, people look like they’re doing well.

They’re meeting deadlines, showing up, and achieving what they’re supposed to. But inside, many feel a growing gap between what they do and who they are.

It shows up as boredom, burnout, or a quiet sense of being lost. They keep going, but with less clarity, joy, or connection. The crisis isn’t loud, but it slowly wears people down.

Q. How can we start tackling the issue of 'Default Living'?

Mohnot: Here are some tips: