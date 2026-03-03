Holi 2026: Tips To Get Back To Your Fitness Regime After Feasting On Gujiya, Mathri And Other Festival Delicacies

Holi 2026 will be celebrated countrywide tomorrow, March 4. In the days leading up to the festival, observers gorge on festive delicacies such as gujiyas, mathris and dahi bhalla. While the festive indulgence seems a sweet treat at the time, it can pose a challenge to go back to routine afterwards. Once the colours fade and the celebrations wind down, many are left dealing with sluggishness, bloating and a disrupted fitness routine. Here are easy steps you can employ to ensure getting back on track and bounce back to your health goals without distractions.

Ease back into routine, don't resort to crash diets

Holi brings with it sweet treats | Image: Freepik

Overeating during festivals is common, and stressing over it only makes things worse. Instead of crash dieting or punishing yourself with extreme workouts, ease back into your routine. A balanced mindset is key to long-term fitness.

Hydrate to restore balance

Festival foods are often high in sugar and salt, which can lead to water retention and dehydration. Start your day with warm water, lemon water or infused water with mint and cucumber. Aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins and reduce bloating.



Also Read: Happy Holi 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings To Send Your Loved Ones

Enjoy a light diet in the following days



Snacks, saviory and sweet dishes are common during Holi | Image: Freepik

After days of rich food, opt for simple, home-cooked meals. Include fibre-rich vegetables, seasonal fruits, whole grains and lean protein. Khichdi, vegetable soups, dal-chawal and curd can help soothe your digestive system and restore balance.

Advertisement

Start slow

If you took a break from workouts during the festivities, resume slowly. Begin with brisk walking, yoga or stretching to reactivate your muscles. Within a few days, you can return to strength training or high-intensity workouts. Even 30 minutes of movement daily can make a noticeable difference.



Also Read: Holi 2026: Tips To Remove Pakka Rang From Your Skin And Hair Safely

Shift focus to digestive health

Probiotic-rich foods like curd, buttermilk and fermented dishes can help restore gut health after heavy eating. Adding soaked nuts and seeds to your breakfast can also support digestion and keep you fuller for longer.

Advertisement

Prioritise good sleep