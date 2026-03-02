Holi 2026: Tips To Remove Pakka Rang From Your Skin And Hair Safely

Holi is round the corner, and preparations are in full swing. Streets are decked up in colour, vibrant gulaal plates have adorned house entrances, and children with pichkaris are hiding in every nook and corner. While Holi is all about vibrant hues, laughter and endless fun, the conclusion of the festival can come with its own challenges.

Once the celebrations wind down, dealing with stubborn pakka rang on your skin, hair and nails can feel like a task. It’s important to enjoy the festival safely and later adopt the right ways to remove colours without damaging your skin. Harsh scrubbing or using strong chemicals can cause irritation, dryness and rashes. Instead, opt for gentle and effective home remedies.

Oil massage

Before jumping into the shower after playing Holi, massage your skin generously with coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil. Oils help loosen synthetic colours and make them easier to wipe off. Leave the oil on for 20–30 minutes and then gently rub your skin using a soft cloth before bathing.

Besan and curd pack

A traditional and skin-friendly remedy, a paste made of besan (gram flour) and curd works wonders. Add a pinch of turmeric for extra glow. Apply this mixture on stained areas, let it dry slightly and then scrub gently while rinsing with lukewarm water. It helps cleanse without stripping natural moisture. You can use this paste to remove colour from your face as well as other parts of your body.

Use a mild cleanser

Avoid strong soaps or multiple face washes. Instead, use a mild cleanser suited to your skin type. Washing repeatedly with harsh products can worsen dryness and irritation, especially if chemical colours were used.



Use lemon and honey

For darker patches, mix lemon juice with honey and apply to affected areas. Lemon has natural bleaching properties, while honey soothes and moisturises the skin. Do a patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Gentle hair care

Colours often cling to hair and scalp. Apply warm coconut oil and leave it overnight if possible. Wash the next day with a gentle shampoo and follow up with a deep conditioning mask. Avoid excessive shampooing as it can make hair brittle.



Scout the colours from nails

Colours tend to settle around cuticles and under nails. Soak your hands in warm, soapy water for a few minutes, then gently clean with a soft brush. Applying cuticle oil afterwards helps restore moisture.

