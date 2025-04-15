sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 15th 2025, 18:56 IST

How To Keep Legs, Glutes And Back Strong? Preity Zinta Demos In Ultimate Fitness Video

She states on her latest Instagram post, "For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong."

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
File photo of Preity Zinta
File photo of Preity Zinta | Image: Instagram

A strong back is vital for overall health. It helps prevent injuries, improves posture, and increases mobility.

However, our fast-paced lifestyle often doesn’t allow us to get the minimum amount of exercise required each day.

For those who sit for long periods, the Kya Kehna star Preity Zinta demonstrates how to keep your legs, glutes, and back strong.

Amazing exercise for people who sit a lot

In a recent video shared by the actress on Instagram, Dil Hai Tumhaara actress can be seen training under the supervision of Adrian Le Roux, a sports scientist.

The video, which has received praise from viewers, she captioned, "For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong."

Following her coach's directions, he guides her in the video, saying, “Put fingers on your hips and do a bridge into a neutral position. Keep control of the ball and pull it toward your straight line. Nice, slow, and control the hip. Keep the hip as still as possible."

Other forms of exercise to keep your legs, glutes and back strong

If you're serious about starting a fitness journey that boosts your energy and keeps your legs, glutes and back strong, then you wouldn't regret indulging these activities.

Some of the best exercises that focus on the three main areas are:

  1. Hip thrusts
  2. Lunges
  3. Squats
  4. Romanian deadlifts
  5. Glute bridges
  6. Kettlebell swings

Published April 15th 2025, 16:15 IST

