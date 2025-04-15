Real Vs Unreal Watermelon: How To Check Purity Before You Buy

Can you believe someone who says a well-spent summer doesn't include a juicy, mouthwatering watermelon?

Summer feels incomplete without indulging in this refreshing fruit, which is known as a great source of hydration and packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene.

With the season of colourful fruits in full swing, local markets are filling up with a plethora of options, one of the most popular being watermelons in all shapes and sizes.

Steps to pick a real watermelon. Image: Pexels

However, there have been multiple reports of shady practices by some sellers who use artificial methods to make watermelons look more appealing, posing serious health risks. That’s why it’s important to learn these simple steps to check whether your watermelon is natural or not.

Steps to pick a real watermelon

Look for a creamy ground spot at the bottom.

Gently tap on the watermelon and listen to a deep hollow sound.

Pick a watermelon that has a dull outer look, as a shinier one might be unreal or rather still developing.

Select a watermelon that is uniform in shape.

Benefits of watermelon