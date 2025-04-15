Real Vs Unreal Watermelon: How To Check Purity Before You Buy

Updated April 15th 2025, 16:10 IST
Can you believe someone who says a well-spent summer doesn't include a juicy, mouthwatering watermelon?
Summer feels incomplete without indulging in this refreshing fruit, which is known as a great source of hydration and packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene.
With the season of colourful fruits in full swing, local markets are filling up with a plethora of options, one of the most popular being watermelons in all shapes and sizes.
However, there have been multiple reports of shady practices by some sellers who use artificial methods to make watermelons look more appealing, posing serious health risks. That’s why it’s important to learn these simple steps to check whether your watermelon is natural or not.
According to Healthline, watermelon, the cooling fruit most associated with summer, offers numerous health benefits, including promoting heart health, reducing inflammation, and combating oxidative stress. It also supports bone and joint health, eye health, muscle function, skin, and digestion.
