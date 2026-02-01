Hrithik Roshan's 'Quirky' Post Workout Meal Is A Mismash Of Indian Food Items

Hrithik Roshan names his post-workout meal ‘mishmash’

He mentioned mixing jowar roti, bhindi, beetroot, brinjal, papdi, lauki, egg white and dal, which he referred to as one of his ‘quirks'. He continued in the caption, “What's the most quirkiest food craving u guys have? Mine is the #indianmishmash. Uff... is there anything better?” His post caught the attention of his fans and followers, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the meal. It goes without saying that all items Hrithik included in his quirky dish are highly nutritious.

Hrithik Roshan shared his health struggles

On January 25, Hritik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a long note explaining why he has been using crutches to walk off lately. He explained, “Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It's a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species." In the note he continued how the health challenge has been posing a problem during shoot as well.



