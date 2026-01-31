Viral Video: Tovino Thomas' Intense Nunchaku Workout Fuels Hype For His Faceoff With Jr NTR In Dragon

A 19-second video from Tovino Thomas’ Instagram story shows him training with full intensity and has gone viral. Jr. NTR fans believe the video hints at preparation for a powerful face-off in the upcoming action film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Adding to the buzz, Jr. NTR’s uncle Nagababu reposted the clip, expressing excitement for the #NTRNeel project.

Tovino Thomas is widely recognised for his fitness and often shares workout updates on Instagram. In the latest video, he is seen practising martial arts using nunchaku.

Benefits of Nunchaku

The nunchaku is a traditional East Asian martial arts weapon made of two short sticks joined at one end by a metal chain or rope. Each stick measures about 30 cm (12 inches) in length and roughly 2.5 cm (1 inch) in thickness. In Japanese, a trained user of this weapon is called a nunchakuka.

Martial artists practise nunchaku in disciplines such as Okinawan Kobudo, Karate, and Kung Fu. Training helps improve hand speed, coordination, balance, and posture while teaching control over a complex and demanding traditional weapon.

Advertisement

Regular nunchaku practice builds both physical and mental strength. It improves hand–eye coordination, boosts cardiovascular fitness, and increases shoulder and wrist flexibility. The training works the whole body, relieves stress, sharpens focus, builds discipline, and strengthens self-defence ability.

Bruce Lee brought nunchaku into global popularity. Practitioners now use them for self-defence, performance, and to develop concentration and body energy.

Advertisement