Incline walking, a simple yet effective exercise, combines cardiovascular activity with resistance training by walking up slopes, whether outdoors or on a treadmill. This form of walking challenges the body by requiring more effort to overcome gravity, thus providing a more intense workout than flat-surface walking.

What you should know about incline walking?

Incline walking not only involves steeper terrains like hills but can also include any upward slope such as staircases or even steep driveways. This variety in terrain engages different muscle groups, demanding more from the body than a typical flat walk.

Perks of incline walking

Incline walking transforms a regular stroll into a comprehensive full-body workout. It’s not just about conquering a peak but about continuously pushing personal boundaries and enhancing physical fitness through increased effort and endurance.

The benefits of incline walking for weight loss are supported by science. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Biomechanics indicated that walking at a 5 percent incline increases the metabolic cost by 17 per cent, and at a 10 per cent incline, by 32 per cent, compared to walking on level ground, as per a WebMD report. This higher metabolic cost means that incline walking significantly boosts calorie burn. It’s akin to upgrading from lifting a lighter weight to a heavier one in strength training; the increased resistance forces the body to work harder, thus burning more calories and strengthening the muscles, particularly in the lower body and core.

For those new to incline walking, starting gradually is key. Begin with a slight incline and slowly build up the angle and duration of your walks. Consistency is essential, as the added intensity can lead to quicker improvements in fitness and weight loss when practiced regularly.

In summary, whether you’re trekking up a natural hill or increasing the gradient on your gym’s treadmill, incline walking is an excellent way to enhance your exercise routine, burn extra calories, and improve overall fitness.

