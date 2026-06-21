International Yoga Day 2026: Know About Siddha Walk That Calms Mind And Helps In Healthy Ageing

Desk jobs have become the new normal and are paving the way for a sedentary lifestyle. A large portion of the population is working desk jobs, only moving when it's necessary. This has led to a lasting impact on both physical and mental health. Author, columnist, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says, “If the body is kept in one position for too long, muscles become tense, the spine may develop stiffness and mental fatigue sets in. Such changes can cause them to feel older than they are. Although ageing is a natural process, lifestyle choices can affect the way one feels when they age.” As per the expert, yoga facilitates mobility, posture improvement, and health through mindful movement and awareness.



Expert believe that Siddha walk is a powerful yoga practice that can help people working desk jobs. It is also referred to as Figure-Eight Walk or Infinity Walk and is an easy exercise that incorporates mindfulness with movement and coordination. It can be done by walking, starting slowly along the outline of the number eight, from one loop to the other and breathing steadily. Head, spine and body should be relaxed, and focus should be on movement and breath. It is advised to do the practice for 10 to 21 minutes a day.

Siddha Walk engages the entire body without overloading the joints. It helps to promote healthy circulation, a good digestive system and balance and coordination. The rhythmic activity helps to relieve tension in the bodies of people who sit for long periods of time and to focus the mind and relax it.

The constant shifting of direction lightly activates additional muscle groups, mainly in the lower back, hips and abdomen. This is particularly beneficial for those who work long hours on the computer. Regular practice often brings many people a feeling of freshness, clarity and renewed energy.

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Dos and don'ts of siddha walk

While practising Siddha Walk, one should train in a safe environment, in an open space. It is also advised to wear comfortable footwear or shoes with no soles. Walk in a relaxed posture with natural breathing.

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Don't rush the practice. It is advised to be consistent and aware rather than speeding.