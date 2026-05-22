These Exercises Will Help You Stay Active After 60
Experts suggest that low-impact strength training, balance-focused movements, and flexibility exercises are among the most beneficial forms of exercise for older adults.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Exercise becomes important after 60 because, as the body ages, muscle mass, flexibility, and bone density naturally decline. Regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of falls. Not only do these activities help improve posture, but they also support joint health and even help boost mental well-being. The key is to focus on exercises that improve strength, balance, mobility, and endurance without putting excessive strain on the joints.
Sit-to-stand exercises for leg strength
Sit-to-stand is one of the most practical exercises for older adults. It helps in strengthening hips, thighs, and core muscles that are used in everyday activities like getting up from a chair or climbing stairs. To perform this exercise:
* Sit on a sturdy chair
* Keep feet shoulder-width apart
* Slowly stand up without using your hands if possible
* Sit back down with control
* Repeat 10–15 times
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Resistance band training
Resistance bands are recommended for seniors because they help build muscles without putting any heavy stress on joints. They help in strengthening the arms, shoulders, legs, and back while also contributing to improving flexibility. Common resistance band exercises include:
* Seated rows
* Bicep curls
* Leg presses
* Side leg lifts
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Brisk walking
Brisk walking is considered one of the easiest and most effective exercises for older adults who may find intense workouts difficult. It helps improve heart health, balance, mobility, and overall stamina without putting excessive pressure on the joints. Even a 20–30 minute walk daily can help seniors stay active and maintain physical fitness.
Stretching for flexibility and joint movement
Flexibility exercises are often ignored, but they become important with age. Simple, gentle stretching helps improve posture and reduce stiffness. According to WebMD, some of the common stretching exercises for people over 60 include:
* Shoulder stretches
* Neck mobility exercises
* Arm stretching
Step-ups to maintain everyday mobility
Step-up exercises are those which mimcs real life movements like climbing stairs. These help in strengthening the legs and glutes. To do step-ups safely:
* Use a low step or staircase
* Step up with one foot, then bring the other foot up
* Step back down slowly
* Repeat while holding a railing or wall for support if needed
Tai Chi for mobility
Tai chi is a low-impact exercise that combines slow movements with controlled breathing, making it suitable for older adults. It also helps improve mobility, balance, and flexibility while putting minimal pressure on the joints. It is one of the most effective exercises for the health of the mind and body.
Heel-to-toe walking for better balance
With increasing age, balance weakens, which increases the risk of falling. Heel-to-toe is often recommended by physiotherapists because this exercise helps improve coordination and stability. To perform this exercise:
* Walk in a straight line
* Place the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other foot
* Move slowly and steadily