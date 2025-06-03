Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Glow-At-44 Secrets: Early Dinners, Consistent Workouts, And Sleep By 10 PM

Actress Kareena Kapoor is widely admired for her grace and confidence, but what fans can’t stop talking about is Bebo’s timeless beauty.

A beauty within and outside, looking fit and radiant at 44 isn’t easy; it takes discipline, a balanced diet, and a lifestyle that supports overall well-being.

In a recent interview with The Nod magazine, Kareena Kapoor reveals her secret recipe for how she manages to focus on her physical and mental well-being, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Bebo’s secret recipe for overall well-being revealed

From morning to bedtime, the Crew star opened up about how she follows a daily routine akin to that of a monk.

Kareena Kapoor. Image: Instagram

“Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up," Kareena Kapoor revealed in an interview with a lifestyle magazine.

Known for her vibrant social circle and constant presence in the limelight, one might expect her to be more socially active.

Addressing this, she shared, “My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I'll be watching Schitt's Creek on low volume.”

Workout is my mood stabiliser, says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor. Image: Instagram

The ever-bubbly and energetic Bebo opened up about her workout routine, admitting that missing a session puts her in a bad mood, especially after recovering from COVID-19.

“If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is—not for vanity, but for well-being,” she says.