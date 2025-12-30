Katrina Kaif Eats Panjiri In Postpartum, Here Are The Benefits Of This Sweet Dish | Image: X

Vicky Kaushal recently shared a quiet, heart-warming moment from his home on Instagram. He posted a story featuring a simple bowl of homemade panjiri with a spoon placed inside it. He added a small heart doodle and wrote the Punjabi word "यंसेवी." That single image instantly caught attention and sparked curiosity, making many wonder whether the panjiri was prepared for Katrina Kaif.

Why can panjiri be for Katrina Kaif?

When Vicky Kaushal shared the word “त्ताघी” (Punjabi) along with a photo of homemade panjiri, a traditional Punjabi postpartum dish, he appeared to honour Punjabi customs for his wife and show care for her recovery after childbirth in a deeply personal way.

In many North Indian households, particularly Punjabi families, panjiri holds great importance. Families prepare it specially for new mothers to help restore strength and support recovery after delivery. People make it with ghee, dry fruits, and edible gum, and serve it as a warm, comforting food. Through a single picture, Vicky seemed to quietly reflect his role at home, no explanation needed.

Why do new mothers have Panjiri?

After childbirth, the body goes through major physical and hormonal changes. A woman reportedly feels hungrier than before because her body works harder to produce nourishing milk for her baby. During breastfeeding, the body needs extra calories every day to meet these demands.

In Indian households, people prepare Postpartum Panjiri as a traditional, nutrient-rich Ayurvedic sweet. Cooks make it using desi ghee, whole wheat flour, dry fruits such as almonds, cashews and raisins, edible gum (gond), and herbs like dry ginger powder and cardamom. This mix helps new mothers rebuild strength and energy, replace nutrients lost during delivery, support milk production, and heal the body with its warm, nourishing nature.

New mothers benefit greatly from eating panjiri after delivery because it works as a powerful nutritional supplement with healing qualities. However, panjiri is not only for new mothers. Anyone can include it in their daily diet, as long as they eat it in the right amount.

