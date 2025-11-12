Korean Singer HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance During Live Show After Losing 10 Kg In Just A Month

K-pop idol Kim Hyun-ah, aka HyunA, left her fans scared recently when she fainted onstage while performing her hit song “Bubble Pop!” at the Waterbomb Music Festival 2025 in Macau over the weekend. Videos of the incident have circulated online, sparking concern among netizens about her health, especially days after she shared that she had lost 10 kg in just a month.

What happened to Kim Hyun-ah during the Waterbomb music festival?

In the video, HyunA is seen collapsing while performing at a music festival in Macau. Her dancers immediately rushed to help her as she fell, and a security guard later carried her offstage.

According to The Korea Times, the 33-year-old recently revealed that she had lost 10 kg in just one month.

HyunA has also apologised to her fans after collapsing onstage during a performance.

HyunA apologises to fans for fainting

On Sunday, HyunA apologised to her fans on her official social media account for the disruption caused by her fainting during the show. Although she didn’t reveal the reason behind collapsing mid-performance, she assured her fans that she is recovering well.

HyunA lost 10 kg in one month

On November 4, she revealed that she had lost 10 kg in just a month but mentioned that her diet was still ongoing.

