After Kohlapuri Chappal, Prada Mocked For Selling Crochet Safety Pin Brooch For ₹69,000, Netizens Say 'Dadi Free Mein Kar Dengi'

Prada is upping its game in selling everyday essentials into high-priced designer items. After releasing upscale versions of paper bags, chappals, and lunchboxes, they have now introduced luxury safety pins.

Italian fashion house Prada has unveiled its latest creation, the ‘Crochet Safety Pin Brooch’, essentially a regular safety pin wrapped in colourful crochet cord and adorned with the signature Prada triangle logo charm. The cost? A staggering $775 (around ₹68,758).

In India, a pack of 20 to 30 safety pins usually costs between ₹20 and ₹50. These pins are a common accessory in every woman’s pouch, often used to secure a dupatta, sari, or kurta. So, when social media discovered that Prada was selling a single safety pin for nearly ₹69,000, the reaction was just as expected, filled with disbelief, laughter, and outrage.

The brooch comes in three colour combinations: blue and brown, baby pink with pistachio green, and orange with brown, giving it an autumn-inspired look. Buyers can choose from any of these three designs when purchasing the accessory.

This isn’t the first time Prada has faced criticism for repackaging everyday essentials, particularly those linked to Indian culture. Earlier, the brand drew backlash for what many described as “cultural appropriation” after unveiling footwear at Milan Fashion Week that closely resembled India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

The sandals, labelled as “leather footwear”, featured an almost identical open-toe braided design but made no mention of their Indian roots. This lack of acknowledgement angered many online, with users accusing the brand of copying indigenous designs.