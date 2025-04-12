Palak Tiwari Stuns Netizens As She Flaunts Her Abs During Ramp Walk, 5 Exercises You Can Do For Stronger Core

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari, who has been seen in a couple of films and web series, recently made waves with her stylish ramp walk during a fashion show.

As Palak Tiwari walked the ramp, what caught everyone's attention in the video, were her well-toned abs. Here are five exercises you can do, for a stronger core…

Palak Tiwari Flaunts Her Abs As She Walks the Ramp in Viral Video

Palak Tiwari, actress and daughter of film and television actress Shweta Tiwari, recently walked the ramp at a fashion show, looking absolutely ethereal in a white lehenga. The Bollywood diva, who looked stunning in a white and gold lehenga, with a sleeveless blouse that had a plunging V-neck and a white and gold net dupatta.

Apart from her beauty and stunning ramp walk, what caught the netizens' attention were her toned abs. If you are also looking for abs like Palak Tiwari, here are five exercises you can do, for a stronger core.

Abs Workout: 5 Exercises for a Stronger Core

PLANK

Begin by positioning yourself as if you’re about to do a push-up, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body aligned in a straight line from your head to your heels. Activate your core muscles, tighten your glutes, and make sure your hips don’t dip. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, gradually increasing the time as you get stronger. Planks are an excellent full-core workout that targets the abs, obliques, and lower back through a static hold, improving both endurance and stability.

Image Credit: Pixabay

RUSSIAN TWISTS

Sit down with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean your torso back slightly while maintaining a straight spine. Hold a weight or even a household item like a water bottle if you’re just starting out. Twist your torso from side to side, moving your hands across your body each time. Aim for 20–30 total twists (10–15 per side). This movement strengthens your oblique muscles and enhances your core’s ability to rotate and stabilize.

Image Credit: iStock

LEG RAISES

Lie flat on your back, arms resting alongside your body. Keep your legs extended and slowly lift them upward until they’re perpendicular to the floor. Then, lower them back down with control, stopping just before your heels touch the ground. Perform 15 to 20 repetitions. This move is highly effective for activating the lower abdominal muscles and building overall core strength.

Image Credit: Pixabay

DEAD BUG

Start by lying on your back with your arms pointed straight up and your legs bent at 90 degrees, as if you're sitting in a chair. While keeping your core tight and lower back pressed into the floor, slowly extend your right leg and left arm toward the floor. Bring them back to the starting position and alternate sides. Complete 12–15 reps on each side. This controlled movement enhances core stability and coordination while working both the abdominal and lower back muscles.

Image Credit: https://complete-pilates.co.uk/

BICYCLE CRUNCHES

Lie on your back with your hands gently supporting your head and your knees lifted. Begin a pedaling motion by bringing your right elbow toward your left knee as you straighten your right leg. Switch sides, mimicking the motion of riding a bicycle. Do 20–30 reps total (10–15 per side). This dynamic exercise effectively targets the upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques, making it one of the top choices for building core definition.