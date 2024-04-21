Advertisement

Pilates is a low-impact exercise method that focuses on building strength, flexibility, and endurance through controlled movements and breath awareness. It's an ideal form of exercise for women over 40, as it offers numerous benefits for both physical and mental well-being. If you're new to Pilates and looking to know more about it, here's a comprehensive guide to help you get started.

Benefits of pilates for women over 40

Pilates targets the core muscles, including the abdominals, back, and pelvic floor, which are essential for maintaining stability, balance, and posture, especially as we age.

Pilates exercises promote flexibility and joint mobility, reducing the risk of stiffness and injury, and improving overall range of motion.

Pilates | Image: Unsplash

Pilates helps tone and sculpt the entire body, including arms, legs, and glutes, resulting in a leaner, more defined physique.

By strengthening the core and improving alignment, Pilates helps correct postural imbalances and promotes a taller, more upright posture.

Weight-bearing Pilates exercises help build bone density and strengthen bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures in later life.

Pilates combines mindful breathing and relaxation techniques, and gives a sense of calmness and well-being, and reducing stress and anxiety.

How to get started with pilates

Before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any existing health concerns or medical conditions, it's essential to consult with your healthcare provider to ensure Pilates is safe for you.

Look for a certified Pilates instructor with experience working with women over 40. They can provide personalised guidance, modifications, and adjustments to suit your individual needs and abilities.

Begin with beginner-level Pilates classes or private sessions to learn the fundamentals and proper form. Focus on mastering basic exercises before progressing to more advanced movements.

Pilates | Image: Unsplash

Pay attention to how your body feels during and after Pilates sessions. If you experience any pain or discomfort, modify the exercises or take a break as needed. It's essential to honour your body's limits and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Consistency is key to seeing results with Pilates. Aim to practise Pilates at least 2-3 times per week to experience the full benefits of this exercise method.

Include a variety of Pilates equipment and props, such as reformers, stability balls, and resistance bands, to keep your workouts challenging and engaging.

Focus on connecting your breath with your movements and maintaining proper alignment and technique throughout each exercise. Pilates is as much about mental focus as it is about physical strength and flexibility.