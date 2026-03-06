Pindali Shakti Vikasaka Kriya: Yoga To Build Stronger Calves And Rid Body Of Leg Pain

To strengthen your legs, there's no alternative to exercise. Developing calf muscles can strengthen your legs and help build a better lower body. Yoga not only keeps the body healthy but also calms and relieves the mind. This yoga asana is particularly effective in strengthening the back of the legs, i.e., the calves.

Regular practice of this yoga asana strengthens the leg muscles and provides relief from a variety of physical problems. It has numerous benefits. The Ministry of AYUSH describes it as a subtle yoga exercise that strengthens and tones the calves.

Strong calves help build a stonger lower body | Image: Freepik

Benefits of the Calf Strength Development Kriya or Pindali Shakti Vikasaka Kriya

If you experience fatigue in your legs due to daily standing or long walks, incorporating it into your lifestyle can alleviate fatigue. Regular practice of this exercise improves blood circulation, relieves fatigue and strengthens the knees and ankles. Furthermore, it increases stability in the waist and lower back.

How to perform Pindali Shakti Vikasaka Kriya?

It involves circular movements of the hands and sitting and standing movements in sync with the breath. Anyone can easily practice the calf strength development exercise at home. A few minutes of daily practice will help strengthen and tone the legs. To perform this exercise, stand straight on a yoga mat, feet together, body straight and fists clenched. Inhale and extend your arms forward and sit on your knees, keeping your heels on the ground. Exhale and bring your hands back and stand up. Initially, practice 20-25 times.

Building stronger calves will help you old age | Image: Freepik