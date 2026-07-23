Planning To Get Pregnant? 7 Yoga Asanas To Make Your Body Pregnancy-Ready

Planning a baby isn't just about circling dates on a calendar; it's also about preparing your mind and body for the journey ahead. Doctors often say the fitter and more flexible you are before conception, the easier pregnancy, labour and recovery tend to be. A consistent yoga practice can significantly contribute to building strength, flexibility, and a sense of calm. However, it's important to practice these yoga poses under the guidance of a certified instructor and only after receiving approval from your doctor.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Stand tall, feet together, arms stretched overhead, and breathe. It sounds basic, but it corrects posture, strengthens the spine and improves balance. All of which matter once the baby bump changes your centre of gravity.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose): Sit back on your heels with your spine straight. This improves digestion and blood flow to the pelvic region, important when the body is preparing for conception.

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Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose): Sit with the soles of your feet together, knees gently flapping like butterfly wings. This is one of the most recommended poses as it opens up the hips and groin, an area that needs flexibility for labour later on.

Marjariasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose): On all fours, alternate between arching and rounding the spine. This improves spinal flexibility, and is often taught even during pregnancy itself — so getting comfortable with it early is a good idea.

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Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Lying on your stomach, lift the chest slightly using the back muscles, not force. It strengthens the back and opens up the chest and abdomen.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): Lying on your back, feet flat, lift your hips gently. This strengthens the lower back, glutes and pelvic floor, muscles that carry a lot of extra load during pregnancy.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose): Simply lying down in stillness for five to ten minutes at the end of practice lowers stress hormones and calms the nervous system. Not just this, lower stress means better fertility outcomes.