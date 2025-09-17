PM Narendra Modi’s Fasting And Wellness Routine At 75 Revealed

PM Modi focuses on a disciplined way of living, which continues to inspire many. He does not follow any modern fitness fad or goes to high-end gyms. His fitness regime over the years has always been simplistic, traditional and disciplined, one which is easy to follow and make a habit.

His disciplined lifestyle begins at dawn

PM Modi doing yoga | Source: X

According to multiple reports, PM Modi wakes up early in the morning at 4 am and follows his morning rituals, which include walking, yoga (Surya Namaskar) and meditation. These daily practices help one to keep calm, centred and balanced.

Sattvic diet

Upma | Source: Pinterest

PM Modi reportedly follows a mostly vegetarian and simple diet. He focuses on foods that are light, nourishing and easy to digest. His breakfast is modest and simple, mostly consisting of boiled or roasted items, upma, khichdi, khadi, khakra, which are often prepared with minimal ingredients.

Morning and night rituals

Ginger tea | Source: Pinterest

As per reports, PM Modi starts his mornings with ginger tea. He doesn’t eat anything after 6 pm, which helps to regulate his digestion and improve health.

Fasting

PM Modi | Source: Pinterest

While speaking to the media, PM Modi said that fasting helps him in sharpening senses, strengthen discipline and boost mental clarity. During the Chaturmas (the four-month monsoon period), he eats only one meal in 24 hours. He also follows Navratri fasts twice a year, where he observes strict fasting rules.

Sleep and rest

PM Modi | Source: X